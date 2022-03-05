Latest on the U.S. trucker convoy as it approaches Washington D.C. | Jeremy Loffredo joins Ezra Levant

Freelance journalist Jeremy Loffredo (follow on @LoffredoJeremy Twitter) is on special assignment from Rebel News to provide on-the-ground coverage of the U.S. truckers' convoy to Washington D.C. to protest continued COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Jeremy join Ezra to talk about his journey with the convoy and what things are like on the ground as the convoy makes its final approach toward Washington D.C.

On the current state of police and military buildup in response to the anticipated arrival of the convoy, Jeremy said to Ezra:

"I have journalist friends in Washington who have sent me photos, and there are already Humvees parked on corners and parked at places where you pay tolls to get into Washington... the paramilitary police presence in Washington is overwhelming right now, just because these truckers are planning to maybe park their cars somewhere around there. And even in New York City, a city that's, you know, over 200 miles away from Washington, not even a place that the truckers plan on going, just in case the truckers do something and end up getting to New York City somehow, they have an escalated police presence in New York as well."

