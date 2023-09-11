Lawyer questions Crown's strategy to convict Tamara Lich

E-transfer (Canada):

As the trial of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber enters its second week, it is still unclear what the Crown’s strategy is.

From the beginning, prosecutors have tried to frame the Freedom Convoy as “anything but peaceful.” But after four days of legal proceedings, it is still unclear how they plan to do that.

The evidence submitted has so far failed to support that narrative, leaving many wondering what exactly Crown lawyers are trying to do.

To explain what we’ve seen so far, Alan Honner, a lawyer for The Democracy Fund, joined me to share his perspective and thoughts on the direction this trial has taken.

Honner made note of the fact that the Crown isn't actually alleging anyone committed a crime because of what Tamara allegedly counselled — but that the counselling itself was criminal.

DAY 4: Justice Heather Perkins-McVey repeatedly said on Friday that she was "very unhappy" with the prosecution's request to refine its selection of evidence on the fourth day of the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich in Ottawa, Ontario.



“The big question for me is, why is the Crown doing that? That's the question I've been asking myself throughout the trial,” Honner responded to a comment about the Crown's use of a Ottawa police officer's testimony which poked holes in the belief that protesters were violent and obstructing emergency vehicles.

“You look at [some of the evidence introduced], and you ask why this? Why is this part of their case?” the lawyer continued.

Tamara Lich is facing six charges in total, including counselling mischief, mischief, counselling to obstruct police, obstructing police, counselling intimidation, and intimidation.

I’m back in court today to continue my reporting on the trial, which ended with a cliffhanger on Friday as Justice Perkins-McVey expressed frustration over the prosecution's late request to refine submitted evidence.