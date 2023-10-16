Lawyer breaks down Pastor Artur Pawlowski's legal appeal

E-transfer (Canada):

There are few people in Canada who have endured the wrath of Covid-19 enforcement quite like Pastor Artur Pawlowski. He was Rebel News’ very first FightTheFines.com client and for his Covid “crimes” he endured numerous arrests and even an extensive 51-day stay behind bars.

In case you haven’t been following the story, his “crimes” included feeding the poor and refusing to exclude people from church, and for those offenses against the state he was treated worse than pimps, drug-dealers, and violent criminals by authorities.

Pastor Artur certainly does not shy away from conflict, as evidenced in his original viral, “get out, get out”, video, and the international attention our coverage brought to his story drew many eyes to the stories of other Alberta pastors who endured persecution, prosecution, and harassment for keeping their churches open throughout Covid.

Health officials and virtue-signaling busy-bodies alike did not like that the Polish pastor was uncompromising and unwilling to bend his convictions to the will of unelected health officials. He was called every name under the sun.

Thankfully, and in large part thanks to your donations at SaveArtur.com, Pastor Artur was not alone, nor was he overcome by the power of state and their considerable legal resources and he stood his ground in court. He has achieved legal victory after legal victory on all but one of the seemingly endless charges he has faced.

The most recent ruling, which extends from a brief sermon Pastor Artur Pawlowski gave to truckers at the Coutts blockade, which authorities alleged incited others to commit mischief saw Pawlowski sentenced to 60-days behind bars, a sentence which was more than offset by the 78 day pre-trial time he’d already served. Artur ultimately was able to leave the courthouse a free man, but now having been found guilty… of preaching a peaceful message of all things.

True to form, Pastor Artur is not taking guilty verdict lying down, and once again thanks to your support at SaveArtur.com, he is challenging the ruling with an appeal.

Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who has been working on Artur’s defence since day one, and who has already led successful appeals on behalf of Artur, joined Rebel News to provide an update on the appeal process and to discuss the strategy and timeline moving forward.

So many of you have been so generous with supporting Pastor Artur’s legal defence, and the finish line is now within reach, so if you are able, consider chipping in once more at SaveArtur.com to see this appeal secure a final knockout win for Alberta pastors.