Left-wing parties back birthright citizenship bill, vote down Conservative amendments

Justice Minister Sean Fraser supports birthright citizenship, calling it a bedrock of equal rights, countering Opposition efforts to end the practice.

“I believe that we should maintain birthright citizenship in Canada, and I don’t know if I can be any more direct than that,” Fraser told reporters Wednesday.

A Conservative amendment to withhold birthright citizenship from children born in Canada to temporary residents was voted down after the minister’s comments on a new citizenship bill.

It's time to restore fairness to Canada's immigration system.



That means aligning with most other countries in the world and end auto-citizenship for descendants of temporary residents and visitors.



At least one parent should be a citizen or PR to qualify for auto-citizenship. pic.twitter.com/wBKjWw05zd — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) October 9, 2025

Conservative MP and Shadow Minister for Immigration Michelle Rempel Garner proposed amending Bill C-3, An Act to Amend the Citizenship Act (2025), that would end birthright citizenship for children born in Canada to temporary residents who have not been in the country for at least 1,095 days before the child’s birth.

It would have mandated that at least one parent be a citizen, permanent resident, or protected refugee for automatic birthright citizenship, aligning Canada with countries such as the UK, Germany, and Australia. By contrast, the U.S. and Canada are the sole G7 nations with unconditional birthright citizenship.

The motion failed 5-4, backed only by Tories.

Bill C-3 amends the Citizenship Act, granting citizenship beyond the first generation to children born abroad.



On Tuesday, Rempel Garner warned the committee that without changes to unrestricted birthright citizenship and porous border policies, Canada risks increased birth tourism, immigration fraud, and further overwhelming its processing and appeals systems.

The immigration critic called birth tourism a growing issue, noting that individuals are travelling to Canada specifically to give birth, evidenced by a 590% increase since the Liberals took office in 2015, reaching pre-pandemic levels after a brief decline during COVID-19.

Fraser criticized selecting Canadians for full citizenship benefits, stressing that governments shouldn't pick whose rights are fully realized, and legal certainty should apply to all citizens.

In contrast, Rempel Garner attributed the diluted value of Canadian citizenship to the government's "post-nationalist" and "mass immigration policy."

The immigration critic noted that Canada has three million temporary residents, accounting for 7% of the population, whose children are utilizing services at a rate largely uncounted by the current government. This figure excludes children of the estimated 500,000 illegal immigrants in Canada.

While her amendment failed, another passed, mandating parents live in Canada for 1,095 days within five years to pass on citizenship.

Carney has brought back a Trudeau Bill (now called C-3) which will allow foreign-born Canadians who leave the country to pass on 🇨🇦 citizenship to their foreign-born kids.



Provided they can demonstrate attachment to Canada. pic.twitter.com/Cc4V1D7SfN — HoCStaffer (@HoCStaffer) June 5, 2025

This week, the immigration committee is set to present its report and recommendations to the House. Following this review, the bill will proceed to a third reading in the House.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab would not comment on Rempel-Garner’s motion, stating, “I’m looking forward to C-3 advancing through the House.”

Bill C-3 ultimately aims to respond to a 2023 Ontario Superior Court ruling that found the first-generation limit on citizenship implemented under Stephen Harper is unconstitutional. It is set to take effect on November 20, 2025.