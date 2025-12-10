Leftists denounce Brampton-based Roshel making armoured vehicles for U.S.

Finally, some good news to report regarding the Canadian manufacturing front: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), recently placed an order for a fleet of 20 armoured vehicles made by Roshel in Brampton, Ont.

This rush order is worth $10 million in sales, with perhaps more contracts to come in the near future. This order helps secure well-paying jobs in the Canadian manufacturing sector. So, what’s not to love?

Well, enter the loony left and their obsessive commitment to Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather see this contract cancelled due to political and ideological reasons.

Case in point: NDP MP Jenny Kwan says she’s “deeply troubled” with Canada supplying vehicles to ICE because ICE is allegedly guilty of human rights abuses.

Think about that whopper: Kwan believes a sovereign nation rounding up illegal aliens and ensuring border security is somehow equivalent to… human rights abuses?

Outrageous.

And consider the words of Lloyd Axworthy, who served under former prime minister Jean Chrétien and now chairs the World Refugee & Migration Council. Axworthy called for the Canadian government to intervene in the sale. Here’s what Axworthy told Global News recently: “Are we prepared to stand up to Mr. Trump and the illegality of what he’s doing and say that Canada still is a voice for fairness and justice and protection of people’s rights.”

Wow. Again, someone who believes that border security and deporting illegal aliens — some of whom are violent criminals — is somehow a human rights violation?

And given that Axworthy is a former Liberal cabinet minister, we must ponder: whatever happened to “elbows up”? Aren’t the jobs at Roshel exactly the sort of jobs Canada should be championing?

Then again, it’s easy for Axworthy to feign outrage over the contract. He’s not an assembly line worker dependent on an ICE contract for employment. He has a comfortable gig with the World Refugee and Migration Council – whatever the hell that is.

Actually, here’s what it is according to the council’s website: “The World Refugee & Migration Council offers bold strategic thinking about how the international community can comprehensively respond to refugees and the forcibly displaced through the principles of international cooperation and responsibility sharing. Council members include leaders, practitioners and innovators from developing and developed countries across the globe.”

Translation: this council is all about illegal aliens being accommodated, not thwarted; this council is all about pursuing a globalist agenda. And now its Canadian chairman wants to… kill Canadian jobs?

We did reach out to Roshel for an interview, but never heard back. Then again, we can’t blame the company for taking the silent treatment given the way it’s getting unfairly roasted in the mainstream media.

Bottom line: every Canadian should be happy that a company in Canada is getting contracts for their superb armoured vehicles to help the U.S. enforce border control. But apparently, gainfully employed and sanctimonious lefties who continue to suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome would rather cancel this contract for ideological reasons. They want to clobber yet another Canadian company so that we can all remain righteously unemployed.