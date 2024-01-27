Legacy media ignores Islamic terrorist attack at Edmonton City Hall

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on January 27, 2023.

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun, who is one of the very few mainstream media journalists who has been reporting on the politically motivated attempted shooting of Edmonton City Hall.

The attacker, 28-year-old Bezhani Sarvar, has been charged but not yet convicted, and has essentially confessed to his crimes in a politically-charged video posted online in which he talks about several issues, makes a reference in Arabic, and specifically talks about the conflict in Gaza.

Ezra played the video, which featured Sarvar saying:

Before I do my mission, I want you all to know that I am not a psychopath. I do not believe in bloodshed. I am not one of these monsters that hurt Children that hurt innocence and that promote wars or, the civilization of our society. I'm just tired of seeing the tyranny and corruption taking over our society and our lives, leaders, officials and anybody that has hands into this corruption into this genocide that's going on in Gaza and throughout the world, anybody that is destabilizing other countries hurting their community, what do you call, should feel ashamed of themselves. And Inshallah, we will rise against you guys and we'll put you on trial. Inshallah. Well, I'll succeed with my mission. If I don't succeed, I know somebody else will succeed for me. Salam Malika.

Joe spoke with Ezra about how the media has either twisted the story of the attack or ignored it completely, and how often this happens with similar politically or religiously motivated extremism:

The issue is how the political class and also the media chose to, you know, find another way of describing it at best and in some cases covering it up at worst. And you know, it reminds me of the different attacks that I've covered, and we both have covered, like what happened on the Danforth here in Toronto where a guy who had just been to Pakistan had an automatic or a heavy pistol that was able to be like semiautomatic. He shot up, killed two girls and also wounded 59 others and he, I guess killed himself before we could get the full answer. But it was this 'lone wolf'... So when they say that these are all 'lone wolves', I don't think they're telling the truth about the attack, and they're being inspired by somebody.

Ezra commented on how Trudeau hasn't said a word about the attack, which could have resulted in the deaths of many Canadians had the shooter not been apprehended: