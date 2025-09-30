Legal gun owners 'directly targeted' by Liberal 'buyback'

The federal government rolled out the next step in its 'buyback' program last week, with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Liberal MP Nathalie Provost joining Cape Breton police Chief Robert Walsh announced the launch of a pilot program in Nova Scotia.

“You cannot be serious about being tough on crime if you're not willing to be tough on guns,” Anandasangaree said. “This program is part of that solution,” he added, contradicting a leaked audio recording that saw the minister casting doubt on the policy.

Failure to comply with the gun grab could then result in violations of the Criminal Code, warned Chief Walsh.

Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights CEO Rod Giltaca joined The Gunn Show to discuss the Liberals' latest attempts to take away Canadians' rights.

“The notion of (the government) not wanting compliance and wanting something to hold over the heads of” hundreds of thousands of currently law-abiding gun owners isn't something Rod considers lightly.

“I'm reluctant to believe the government wants this,” he said, but has concluded the Liberals “absolutely” want to criminalize firearm owners.

“These people are not stupid; they're doing this for a reason,” the CCFR CEO continued. “I normally don't like this, but holy smokes man. I can't even believe it myself.”