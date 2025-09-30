Legal gun owners 'directly targeted' by Liberal 'buyback'
“I'm reluctant to believe the government wants this,” said Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights CEO Rod Giltaca, before cautioning the Liberals “absolutely” want to criminalize currently law-abiding firearm owners through the so-called buyback program.
The federal government rolled out the next step in its 'buyback' program last week, with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Liberal MP Nathalie Provost joining Cape Breton police Chief Robert Walsh announced the launch of a pilot program in Nova Scotia.
“You cannot be serious about being tough on crime if you're not willing to be tough on guns,” Anandasangaree said. “This program is part of that solution,” he added, contradicting a leaked audio recording that saw the minister casting doubt on the policy.
Failure to comply with the gun grab could then result in violations of the Criminal Code, warned Chief Walsh.
Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights CEO Rod Giltaca joined The Gunn Show to discuss the Liberals' latest attempts to take away Canadians' rights.
“The notion of (the government) not wanting compliance and wanting something to hold over the heads of” hundreds of thousands of currently law-abiding gun owners isn't something Rod considers lightly.
“I'm reluctant to believe the government wants this,” he said, but has concluded the Liberals “absolutely” want to criminalize firearm owners.
“These people are not stupid; they're doing this for a reason,” the CCFR CEO continued. “I normally don't like this, but holy smokes man. I can't even believe it myself.”
RebelNews+ Clips
RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.
Subscribe now to get the full experience!https://rebelnewsplus.com/
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-30 22:46:10 -0400There MUST be a way to get through to undecided voters about just how bad top-down government is for them. Too many fools figure they’re getting “government money.” That’s OUR money, not the government’s. They have no money of their own. They create no wealth. They just feed off wealth creators.