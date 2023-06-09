Legal protesting in the face of government overreach: Insights from a seasoned lawyer

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Closed churches, vaccine mandates, and state-funded drag queen story times— are just some examples of how new forms of government overreach have given rise to new types of protests.

It’s far beyond a Trucker Freedom Movement now. Horses march through peaceful protest near 176th PAC Highway trucker crossing in Surrey, B.C., in favour of ending all COVID-19 mandates.



Watch convoy reports you can trust at https://t.co/ncTEWCCvEY pic.twitter.com/yQHgfaRh9k — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 12, 2022

But is there a smarter way to protest?

In today's report, I bring you a sit-down interview with Alan Honner, an Ontario-based lawyer with a wide breadth of experience representing clients in trials, appeals, and judicial reviews.

Would you be outraged by a bylaw that punishes protests against racism or antisemitism? That’s what Calgary’s “Safe and Inclusive Access” bylaw does. #abpoli — Alan Honner (@AlanHonner) March 30, 2023

Since March 2022, Honner has been serving as the litigation director of The Democracy Fund, a charity that has championed many legal battles for the underdogs of Canada.

Whether it's pastors like Artur Pawlowski or Phil Hutchings, who were thrown in jail for keeping houses of the Lord open during lockdowns, or prominent leaders of Canada's freedom movements like the Freedom Convoy's Tamara Lich, the Democracy Fund and the generous donors behind them have helped those who’ve stood in the gap to protect for our freedoms.

Get Tamara Lich's new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."



You’ve heard from the media and the convoy’s critics. Now hear the truth from the woman who inspired the world and made Justin Trudeau blink.



BUY NOW: https://t.co/aXxq2rMKrN. pic.twitter.com/WNwn2UBrpQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 24, 2023

I caught up with Honner in Victoria at the recent Reclaiming Canada Conference where he was invited as a speaker. For those concerned about the state of Canada and wanting to know how best to take action, I decided to get Honner's tips on legal protest. Watch my discussion with Honner to hear what he had to say.

If you appreciate that Rebel News travelled to Victoria to cover the pro-freedom Reclaiming Canada Conference and bring you reports like this, please consider chipping in here to help cover the expenses involved in our field reporting.