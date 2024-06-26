LGBTQ+ mob cries 'hate' outside free speech conference in Victoria

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey interviews trans activists protesting outside the Reclaiming Canada Conference they failed at getting cancelled.

Remove Ads

In today's report, I interview disgruntled trans activists who gathered on Saturday to protest We Unify's third annual Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria, BC.

Despite a "counter-protest group" called One Million Voices for Inclusion and the Victoria Pride Society going through great lengths to try to make the city cancel the free speech event, their chants, horn honking, and cries of "hate" didn’t stop over 400 people and 20 speakers from discussing solutions to overcoming censorship, disinformation, and other attacks on civil liberties.

News Analysis Canada British Columbia
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.