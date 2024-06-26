LGBTQ+ mob cries 'hate' outside free speech conference in Victoria
Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey interviews trans activists protesting outside the Reclaiming Canada Conference they failed at getting cancelled.
In today's report, I interview disgruntled trans activists who gathered on Saturday to protest We Unify's third annual Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria, BC.
I would suggest the lineup of the speakers at the @we_unify conference is far more diverse than this motley gaggle of comorbidities and mental illnesses looking to cancel it. https://t.co/WNt7szfMNJ— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 22, 2024
Despite a "counter-protest group" called One Million Voices for Inclusion and the Victoria Pride Society going through great lengths to try to make the city cancel the free speech event, their chants, horn honking, and cries of "hate" didn’t stop over 400 people and 20 speakers from discussing solutions to overcoming censorship, disinformation, and other attacks on civil liberties.
