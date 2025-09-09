'Progressive' bail policies allowing violent criminals to wreak havoc in Canadian and American cities

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how left-wing, soft-on-crime policies are leading to innocent victims being injured or killed in cities across Canada and the U.S.

In Manitoba on September 4, police say a 26-year-old man who was already out on bail for violent offences stabbed an 18-year-old woman to death and injured seven other people in Hollow Water First Nation.

Ezra discussed why weak bail policies enacted by Liberal governments have lead to relatively high rates of violent crime within Indigenous communities.

"Most Indigenous murder victims are killed at the hands of someone they know, including their family," he said.

Ezra went on: "And I'm telling you that because the solution to this, by guilty white liberal politicians and judges, when an Indigenous man is arrested for violence against women, including against their own family members, the white liberal solution is to let them out on bail or an extremely short sentence. Anything else would be racist, you see."

In another disturbing incident, a suspect with 14 prior arrests stabbed a 23-year-old woman to death on a train as she returned home from working at a Pizzeria in Charlotte, North Carolina. This incident reportedly occurred on August 22, with the surveillance footage becoming public on September 5.

Thirty-four-year old Decarlos Brown has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, who had fled from war-torn Ukraine to seek refuge in the U.S.

The unprovoked murder of Zarutska on a public train in Charlotte has sparked a renewed focus on public safety for Republicans, with President Trump stating that repeat offenders need harsher sentences while speaking about the incident.