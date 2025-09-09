'Progressive' bail policies allowing violent criminals to wreak havoc in Canadian and American cities

A mass stabbing in Manitoba and an unprovoked fatal train stabbing in North Carolina have put bail policies under the spotlight in Canada and the United States.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   September 09, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how left-wing, soft-on-crime policies are leading to innocent victims being injured or killed in cities across Canada and the U.S.

In Manitoba on September 4, police say a 26-year-old man who was already out on bail for violent offences stabbed an 18-year-old woman to death and injured seven other people in Hollow Water First Nation.

Ezra discussed why weak bail policies enacted by Liberal governments have lead to relatively high rates of violent crime within Indigenous communities.

"Most Indigenous murder victims are killed at the hands of someone they know, including their family," he said.

Ezra went on: "And I'm telling you that because the solution to this, by guilty white liberal politicians and judges, when an Indigenous man is arrested for violence against women, including against their own family members, the white liberal solution is to let them out on bail or an extremely short sentence. Anything else would be racist, you see."

In another disturbing incident, a suspect with 14 prior arrests stabbed a 23-year-old woman to death on a train as she returned home from working at a Pizzeria in Charlotte, North Carolina. This incident reportedly occurred on August 22, with the surveillance footage becoming public on September 5.

Thirty-four-year old Decarlos Brown has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, who had fled from war-torn Ukraine to seek refuge in the U.S.

The unprovoked murder of Zarutska on a public train in Charlotte has sparked a renewed focus on public safety for Republicans, with President Trump stating that repeat offenders need harsher sentences while speaking about the incident.

PETITION: Fix Our Cities!

19,725 signatures
Goal: 30,000 signatures
meta-img

Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t.

Will you sign?

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.