Liberal, Bloc MPs block release of secret Nazi collaborator list

Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's grandfather, Micheal Chomiak, was a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator and propagandist, according to records held in the Provincial Archives of Alberta.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 15, 2024   |   News Analysis

Bloc Québécois MPs voted with the Liberals 6-5 to block a motion calling for the release of a confidential list of Nazi collaborators allegedly allowed into Canada after World War II.

The motion, brought forward by NDP MP Niki Ashton, would compel Library and Archives Canada to disclose the names by January 27, 2025.

The list originates from the 1985 Deschênes Commission on War Crimes, which found that Nazi collaborators entered Canada with inadequate background checks. A confidential list of suspects was compiled for prosecution but has remained secret for nearly 40 years.

“Canadians deserve to know how, according to the Deschênes Commission, Nazis were welcomed into this country,” said Ashton.

Bloc MP Martin Champoux argued against the motion, citing concerns over the impact on the families of those named.

“This is an extremely delicate situation,” he said, adding that most suspects were cleared after investigation.

Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan echoed the sentiment, stating, “I am not comfortable proceeding further with this" and moved to adjourn the sitting of the Heritage Committee.

Conservative MPs supported the motion.

During Ukrainian President Vlodormir Zelenskyy's September 2023 visit to Canada, a Ukrainian member of the Nazi Waffen-SS Galicia Division, Yaroslav Hunka was invited to Parliament and given a standing ovation by all parties.

Speaker Anthony Rota called Hunka a "Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero" and thanked him "for all his service."

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

