Liberal, Bloc MPs block release of secret Nazi collaborator list

Bloc Québécois MPs voted with the Liberals 6-5 to block a motion calling for the release of a confidential list of Nazi collaborators allegedly allowed into Canada after World War II.

The motion, brought forward by NDP MP Niki Ashton, would compel Library and Archives Canada to disclose the names by January 27, 2025.

A STOPPED CLOCK IS RIGHT TWICE A DAY: NDP MP Niki Ashton moves a motion to name Nazis who came to Canada post-Holocaust.



She usually stands with the neo-Nazis of today. Ashton attends Nakba Day marches against the founding of the state of Israel, supports the keffiyeh in the… pic.twitter.com/acD60dni3G — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 15, 2024

The list originates from the 1985 Deschênes Commission on War Crimes, which found that Nazi collaborators entered Canada with inadequate background checks. A confidential list of suspects was compiled for prosecution but has remained secret for nearly 40 years.

“Canadians deserve to know how, according to the Deschênes Commission, Nazis were welcomed into this country,” said Ashton.

Liberals and their enablers vote to hide Chrystia Freeland's grandad's name from being revealed as on the list of 900 suspected Nazis that came to Canada after WW2.



One of the most virulent anti-Israel NDP MPs, Niki Ashton, unironically brought this motion forward. She… pic.twitter.com/txnslAWW3s — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 15, 2024

Bloc MP Martin Champoux argued against the motion, citing concerns over the impact on the families of those named.

“This is an extremely delicate situation,” he said, adding that most suspects were cleared after investigation.

Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan echoed the sentiment, stating, “I am not comfortable proceeding further with this" and moved to adjourn the sitting of the Heritage Committee.

Conservative MPs supported the motion.

Look at Freeland clapping for that geriatric genocidaire, Yaroslav Hunka. pic.twitter.com/6a7PN1vrGD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2023

Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's grandfather, Micheal Chomiak, was a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator and propagandist, according to records held in the Provincial Archives of Alberta.

Must be strange for you to talk with a veteran from the Allies, given that your own grandfather was a Nazi leader — a fact you tried to cover up. https://t.co/QbtUOpMrpv — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 12, 2024

During Ukrainian President Vlodormir Zelenskyy's September 2023 visit to Canada, a Ukrainian member of the Nazi Waffen-SS Galicia Division, Yaroslav Hunka was invited to Parliament and given a standing ovation by all parties.

During President Zelenskyy's visit to Canada, MPs gave a standing ovation to Ukrainian veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who fought against the Soviet Union in World War II with the “First Ukrainian Division” – the 14th SS Division Galicia, a Nazi unit made up of Ukrainian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/H3aSV9vrdP — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) September 24, 2023

Speaker Anthony Rota called Hunka a "Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero" and thanked him "for all his service."