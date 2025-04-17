Liberal candidate says carbon tax could make return

“I’m not going to unequivocally say that we won’t see a carbon tax again,” said Lorna Jean Edmonds of the Liberal Party. Prime Minister Mark Carney paused the “divisive” consumer tax on March 14.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   April 17, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

One Ontario Liberal candidate did herself no favours by opening the door to a carbon tax revival.  

Lorna Jean Edmonds of the Liberal Party failed to court the rural vote following her backing of the defunct tax, reported the Recorder.

Prime Minister Mark Carney scrapped the consumer carbon tax, a “divisive” and “toxic” policy, on March 14.

He vowed to impose a comparable charge on industrial emitters, which will ultimately be passed on to consumers.

The Ontario crowd jeered Edmonds on Tuesday when she answered moderator questions on the carbon tax, specifically for agricultural production.

“I’m not going to unequivocally say that we won’t see a carbon tax again,” she said. “I don’t believe we will in the short term, particularly not in the next four years.”

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act outlined a planned carbon tax increase every April 1st, at the start of each budget year, until 2030 before its timely cancellation.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett, the incumbent, won applause from the crowd following his response.

“The Liberal candidate just said she won’t say if we will never see a carbon tax again,” he said. “Only Conservatives have committed to eliminating the carbon tax for everyone forever.” 

The NDP’s Paul Lancione also received a round of enthusiastic applause from the voters for his answer.

“All 25 NDP MPs supported Bill C-234, despite the fact that the Liberals all voted against it, so the Conservatives aren’t the only party to advocate for eliminating the carbon tax,” said Lancione. “If there’s legislation that benefits the average Canadian, no matter who puts it forward, we will pass it.”

On December 12, 2023, Parliament passed Bill C-234, An Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, after the Senate removed fuel exemptions for buildings used to raise livestock or crops.

The original bill offered farmers $115 million in carbon tax savings by 2026. The amended version reduced that amount to $26 million.

Three Liberal MPs, including one from an agrarian riding, supported the initial version of Bill C-234.

A new Leger poll by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) finds that most Canadians believe carbon taxes on industry impact consumers the most.

“The poll shows Canadians understand that a carbon tax on business is a carbon tax on Canadians,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director at the CTF. “Only nine per cent of Canadians believe Mark Carney’s spin that big companies will shoulder the burden.”

The federal carbon tax targets industries like oil and gas. Carney plans to expand the tax through 2035, making large companies pay.

Nearly half (44%) said most costs would pass on to consumers.

“Carbon taxes on refineries make gas more expensive. Carbon taxes on utilities raise home heating bills. Carbon taxes on fertilizer hike up grocery prices,” said Terrazzano. “When you tax industry, you're taxing Canadians.”

The federal election will be held on April 28.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.