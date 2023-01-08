Liberals' latest impossible gun ban is just a bone to appease the media and anti-gun lobbies
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tracey Wilson, vice-president of public relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR) break down the Liberals' proposal to ban hunting rifles.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke to Tracey Wilson, vice-president of public relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR), about Justin Trudeau's new hunting gun ban proposal.
As Sheila and Tracey discuss, despite Trudeau's insistence that he's not banning hunting rifles, he appears to be trying to... ban hunting rifles. Shouldn't this be called misinformation? The two break down the opposition to the latest proposal and how the government is floundering.
"How do they think they're going to go about enforcing any of this?" Sheila asked. Tracey explained why the proposal will be impossible to actually enforce, and what the government could actually do to confiscate guns.
"They have no idea what they're doing, how they're going to do it. And I think at this point they just throw a bone to the media every now and then, to appease the anti-gun lobbies and to make it look like they're still focused on this, but they're not," Tracey stated.
