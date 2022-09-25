Trudeau says the quiet part out loud about the Liberals' firearms ban
The Liberals 'freezing' the market for firearms is really about making sure you never own them again, says Sheila Gunn Reid.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Liberals' effective gun ban and the chances it has of being effective in reducing crime.
Some criminals did something somewhere else and Canadian firearms owners pay the price. It's an evergreen statement.
And then Trudeau said the quiet part out loud. It wasn't about handguns or Uvalde or the mass casualty event in Nova Scotia. It was about making sure you never owned firearms again.
As I said, that's the quiet part out loud. That's the part that only they are supposed to know, but you don't.
And the Liberals really don't need any evidence for anything that they do, from ArriveCAN, to travel bans, to gun grabs, to prove the efficacy before they do them.
