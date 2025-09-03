Liberal minister's office hit with anti-Israel vandalism

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to Innovation Minister Evan Solomon's office being vandalized — and the Liberal MP's silence on a spate of high-profile crimes across Ontario.

Over the long weekend, Innovation Minister Evan Solomon's Toronto constituency office was targeted by anti-Israel vandals. Despite a spate of high-profile violent crimes occurring in Ontario, the only crime condemned by the Liberal MP on social media was the vandalism at his office.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on Solomon voicing his displeasure over the incident while remaining silent about Canada's growing violent crime problem.

“All things considered,” said Sheila, it was “kind of a petty incident, especially when we have fathers being murdered in front of their children and toddlers being attacked in their beds by sex offenders.”

What's more important, wondered Lise: “that your office staff have to take a couple minutes to scrape some graffiti off the wall” or the two families that were “destroyed” by horrific crimes?

In the entitled Liberal minister's world, this act of vandalism was “highly upsetting,” added Lise. “Because it touched his life,” replied Sheila.

“The rest of us are suffering the consequences of all their compounding 10 years of bad decisions,” Lise continued.

The vandals are “the very same people that blockaded Jewish neighbourhoods and used [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar cosplays in front of a Jewish grocery store,” Sheila concluded.

“He gets pamphleted at his office, and look, yeah, it's illegal. Don't do it,” she went on, “but could you spare a thought, a tweet, something for the people who are losing their lives in Toronto thanks to Liberal policy?”

