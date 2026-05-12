Liberal MP shocked to face consequences of mass migration

Article by Rebel News staff.

Nate Erskine-Smith is the Liberal MP for Toronto's Beaches-East York riding. After a failed previous bid to become leader of the Ontario Liberal Party in 2023, Erskine-Smith was again exploring the idea and participated in a byelection to secure a seat in the provincial legislature.

But things didn't go according to plan, as Ahsanul Hafiz, who immigrated to Canada nearly 25 years ago, edged out the former federal cabinet minister to secure the party's nomination for Scarborough Southwest.

On Monday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how Erskine-Smith was a victim of the same failed mass immigration policies he championed as a member of Justin Trudeau, now Mark Carney's, Liberal government.

“Nate Erskine-Smith went full Trudeau-style Mr. Dressup. He wore ethnic costumes so often he probably owns them instead of just borrows them,” Ezra said. But this “just didn't work,” he continued, noting Liberal pandering doesn't work when “white people are a third of the population of the riding.”

The Liberal MP “thought he would be their champion,” after backing “mass immigration, no assimilation, huge grants to multicultural groups, wokism, DEI — the works.”

But those in the riding must have thought, “why have an errand boy when you can have the real thing — you can take power yourself,” Ezra remarked.