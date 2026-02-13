Liberal strategist facing backlash after labelling Conservative MP Jivani 'unattractive physically'

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie reacted to Liberal strategist David Herle claiming that Conservative MP Jamil Jivani is "too unattractive" to succeed in politics.

Appearing noticeably disheveled himself, Herle made the assertion while speaking on the 'Curse of Politics' podcast earlier this week.

"Is this the show where we're supposed to tell the truth about politics?" he began. "Is this where we're supposed to tell the truth? He's too unattractive physically to be successful in politics," said Herle.

Sheila condemned Herle's remarks, noting Jivani is a cancer survivor and the comments are extremely hypocritical.

"Jamil Jivani survived cancer, that's why he's bald. The Liberals, they're the people who are like 'everyone's beautiful in their own skin' and fat acceptance and that sort of stuff," she said.

"They're supposed to be beyond this, and yet they're the first people who trot it out. Bunch of hypocrites," Sheila added.

Herle, a political consultant who has worked for the Liberal Party, is host of 'The Herle Burly' podcast and co-host of the 'Curse of Politics' podcast.