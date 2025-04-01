Liberal Ya'ara Saks' campaign signs box in Conservative candidate's in petty display

It is a matter of fact that York Centre Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks is perhaps Canada’s most self-hating Jew; that she disgraced herself shaking hands with terrorist Mahmoud Abbas just so she could score a free trip to the Middle East; that she is so delusional and hateful that she demonized members of the Freedom Convey back in 2022 as being akin to Nazis, infamously stating in the House of Commons that honking one’s horn twice is an “acronym” for “Heil Hitler.” (Saks is also obviously somewhat challenged when it comes to the English language given that a sonic blast is in no way, shape or form an “acronym”. But never mind.)

Yet, how low will Team Saks go when it comes to egregious and outrageous behaviour in this 2025 federal election campaign? How about this low: some people, presumably campaign office staffers, effectively censored a sign that was promoting Conservative candidate Roman Baber.

Until very recently, Baber’s blue sign was on Keele Street north of Wilson Avenue – but you wouldn’t know it given that this placard was completely surrounded by several bright red Ya’ara Saks Liberal signs.

Gee, who would’ve done that? Before you answer, consider this: just a few metres away from the location where the Baber sign was is the Saks campaign office.

Surely a coincidence…

It is not newsworthy that election signs often get vandalized and stolen. But this was something completely different – someone using four Saks signs to surround the Baber sign to the point that most passersby would have no idea there was a Conservative sign there to begin with.

At the very least, this smacks of desperation and pettiness. But the question arises: is it also against a City of Toronto bylaw that is responsible for regulating election signage?

Here’s what the bylaw states verbatim: “If more than one sign are displayed at the location, each sign must be at least one metre apart, unless approved by:

- The property owner/occupant when placed on private property, or

- The property owner/occupant of the abutting property when placed on public property.”

So, was this a violation? It would appear to be, given that the Saks signs were certainly not 1 metre apart from the Baber sign – perhaps 1 centimetre apart is more accurate.

Alas, by the time Rebel News arrived on the scene, all the Saks signs – as well as the sole Baber sign – had been removed. By whom? We don’t know.

So, we went door knocking, paying a visit to Saks’s campaign office at 2784 Keele St. – a structure that has all the ambience of a nuclear fallout shelter.

Par for the course, Saks' staffers locked the door and then hid out of view. We’re not making this up. We did notice a cute dog; we stared at him; he stared back. What a scintillating interview!

In the final analysis, it is our belief that Saks and/or her campaign volunteers took umbrage that Baber’s sign was being displayed so close to their campaign office. And they likely thought they were being so clever by concealing the Conservative sign as opposed to vandalizing or stealing it… not realizing they were likely violating a municipal bylaw in the process. Not to mention generating some embarrassing publicity. At the end of the day, even if this was not a bylaw breach, it is undeniably an act of monumental pettiness.

And another question arises: do the residents of York Centre truly want someone like Ya’ara Saks to be their member of Parliament? We shall receive a definitive answer to that query come April 28.