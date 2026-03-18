Liberals appealing Emergencies Act ruling to Supreme Court

Chris Barber, one of the prominent faces of the 2022 Freedom Convoy to Ottawa, shares his thoughts on the federal government's decision to appeal a lower court ruling that found the Emergencies Act was invoked unconstitutionally.

Tamara Lich
  |   March 18, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

In a move that should surprise no one, the federal Liberal government announced they are seeking leave to appeal at the Supreme Court of Canada the decision of four Federal Court of Appeal judges who agreed with a lower court ruling that found the invocation of the Emergencies Act was unlawful!

Prime Minister Mark Carney, after all, published an op-ed calling for peaceful protesters to be charged with sedition and recommended financial sanctions, namely illegally seizing bank accounts.

Even more concerning are remarks made by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in the publication Le Devoir, in which he claimed the protest was “the beginning of anarchy where some people have decided to take other citizens hostage” and that we should be “denounced with force.”

To clarify, no citizens were taken hostage during the most polite and peaceful protest of all time.

If this appeal gets to the Supreme Court, it's not difficult to imagine an outcome favourable to the Liberals.

I spoke with fellow Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber about his reaction to the announcement and to hear his thoughts on Chief Justice Wagner.

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Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy, was sentenced to a year under house arrest.

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Unfortunately, Canada has seen increasing violence, too, including from Antifa thugs and pro-Hamas extremists. Just last week, a conservative professor, Frances Widdowson, was mobbed by left-wing extremists at the University of Victoria, and police did nothing to protect her. We simply can't have that happen to our Tamara.

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Tamara Lich

After becoming a central figure during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada’s pandemic response. Thrust into the national spotlight as the movement unfolded and the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich faced the consequences of government overreach firsthand. Now reporting with Rebel News, she draws on that experience to cover government actions and political movements with a focus on stories often dismissed or distorted by legacy media.

https://x.com/LichTamara

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-18 19:07:49 -0400 Flag
    Canada has a lawless government. This is why they keep appealing the ruling that invoking the Emergencies Act is illegal. Typical of leftists is that they love wasting our money to clear themselves of guilt.