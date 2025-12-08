Liberals 'condemned' generations of Albertans to 'burden of debt': Keith Wilson

Justin Trudeau infamously said “the budget will balance itself” before being elected prime minister in 2015. A decade later, Trudeau's economic adviser Mark Carney now leads the Liberals — and his first budget has increasing deficit spending to $78 billion, far beyond the controversial budget that brought down Trudeau.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson said he's had enough of Ottawa condemning generations of Albertans with the burden of these massive deficits.

The agreement signed between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney “does not resolve the fact that the Trudeau Liberals, now with the Carney Liberals, have created more debt than all of the previous governments of Canada combined.”

The Liberals have “condemned my children, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren to this burden of debt,” which is continually increasing the cost of living in the country, “making life unaffordable,” he said.

“They're depriving our children of a prosperous future, they're not keeping us safe with their crazy two-tier justice system,” the lawyer stated, slamming how activists critical of the government, like Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, are given severe punishments while other offenders, including non-citizens accused of violent crimes, are given softer sentences.

“The gun grab, what a misplaced priority. The immigration out of control, all of these different things,” are not addressed in the Alberta-Ottawa agreement.

“Something that addresses those things” would be the “grand bargain” Premier Smith was seeking from Ottawa, he said.