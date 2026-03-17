Liberals continue crippling Canada's energy sector despite bold promises: Lorne Gunter

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter discussed how Mark Carney's Liberals continue to hinder Canada's energy sector despite pledging to turn the country into an energy superpower.

Gunter criticized Energy Minister Tim Hodgson's recent remarks in which he claimed Canada will do its part to increase the global supply of oil in light of the Strait of Hormuz being shut down by Iranian aggression.

"Theoretically we have a lot of oil. We could be the third or fourth largest producer of oil in the world behind only Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and maybe Iran. And we have a ton of it, but we can't get at it because ... the Liberals killed every pipeline that came along during their 10 years under Trudeau," he said.

"So lets say we do want to chip in our part, as Hodgson said, maybe we do want to become one of the biggest players in the world in LNG. We're six to twelve years away from that," Gunter continued.

"They haven't changed the regulatory and approval processes, they haven't gotten rid of the Impact Assessment Act, which we have called many times the No More Pipelines Act. They haven't done any of that. The Major Projects Office, which we have not heard of, one iota, since Carney brought it in last year, the Major Projects Office doesn't have a pipeline in any of its major projects," he added.

The Liberals' decade-long policies have resulted in an estimated $400 billion in lost investment in oil and gas production and export infrastructure. Gunter maintains that without fundamental reforms to regulations and project approvals, Canada's potential to contribute meaningfully to global energy supply—and achieve true 'superpower' status—will remain blocked by ongoing Liberal inaction.