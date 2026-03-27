Liberals hidden carbon tax to cost 50,000 jobs by 2030

What does Ottawa’s carbon tax really cost? It's a number they don’t want you thinking about.

Ottawa's plan to implement a $170 per tonne industrial carbon tax by 2030 will translate to $1,160 less in your pocket and 50,000 fewer jobs in this country.

Those numbers come straight from the Fraser Institute. They reflect shrunken income, disappearing jobs and an economy being squeezed on purpose.

All while the Liberals make it harder to pin down.

See, they scrapped the consumer carbon tax; the visible one. The one that showed up right on your utility bill, the one you could point to and say: "There it is."

That visibility became a political problem for Mark Carney. So the Liberals didn’t kill the carbon tax.

They just buried it upstream.

Now it hits industry — think producers, manufacturers, and transporters.

The people who grow your food, move your goods, build your homes. Their costs go up, and so do yours.

Groceries. Housing. Energy. Everything.

Only now, there’s no neat little line item on your bills connecting the dots back to the Liberals.

Just rising prices. Just “inflation.” Just a whole lot of finger-pointing in every direction except the one that actually matters.

Because make no mistake: those costs don’t disappear. They get passed down through higher prices, lower wages, or fewer jobs.

That’s how Canadians end up poorer by $1,160… without ever seeing a bill that says “carbon tax.”

And it gets worse, almost insulting. When people start asking why groceries are so expensive…

Don’t be surprised when they blame something else, like “global supply chains," or “corporate greed," or the latest flavour: "US tariffs."

Take Liberal politicians like Nathalie Provost, for instance, sending out mailers bragging about grocery relief while quietly pointing the finger at things like tariffs for high food prices in her riding.

It's deflection to anything but the policy driving up production costs in the first place; the carbon tax baked into every step of the supply chain.

Once Canadians connect that dot, the whole song and dance falls apart.

It's Liberal policy, making you poorer, and they're hoping if they hide it well enough... you'll never trace it back to them.