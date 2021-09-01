Liberals promise additional $400M for CBC; protection of journalists

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Liberal Party of Canada is promising to oppose the mistreatment of journalists along with another $400-million for the CBC in their new platform, released this morning.

Here's what the Liberals promise the CBC on page 29 of their platform:

Provide $400 million over 4 years to CBC/RadioCanada so that it is less reliant on private advertising with a goal of eliminating advertising during news and other public affairs shows

And here's what the Liberals are promising for journalists on page 68:

Defend the right to free expression and oppose the mistreatment or arbitrary detention of journalists, building on the Media Freedom Coalition that we established with the UK

In 2019 we had to fight in court (we won) for accreditation to the leaders debates. Now in 2021, we have to fight again.

Trudeau’s hand-picked debate commission banned Rebel News from being at the leaders' debates (again!), so we're going to go back to court to fight for our accreditation! Visit LetUsReport.com to find out more and to support our legal battle to cover the debates.