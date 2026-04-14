Liberals run from accountability at Montreal convention
Many Liberal MPs were confronted with tough, direct questions during the party’s convention in Montreal — questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.
Over the first two days of the convention, Rebel News' Québec team was on the ground holding elected officials to account — despite being denied accreditation after applying not once, but twice. No surprise there.
After all, this is a party that has funnelled millions in taxpayer dollars to legacy media — outlets unlikely to bite the hand that feeds them.
But that wasn't going to stop us.
We caught former Conservative MP turned Liberal, Chris D’entremont, and pressed him on a simple question: if he’s so confident in his political future, why not call a byelection and let voters decide?
Instead of answering, D’entremont dodged — claiming “no one wants a byelection.”
👉🏼 I caught floor-crosser Chris d’Entremont at the Liberal convention.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 13, 2026
Watch as he tries to run from accountability and cries “conspiracy” when pressed on his actions. pic.twitter.com/M0j1CJFvbn
He represents the riding of Acadie–Annapolis, where he was first elected as a Conservative in 2019 before crossing the floor to the Liberals in late 2025 — without ever seeking a renewed mandate from voters.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne was also confronted over growing controversy surrounding the $90-billion Alto project — where his partner reportedly holds a senior executive role.
Questions about ethics were met with deflection.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State for Nature, Nathalie Provost, was asked about illegal firearms crossing Canada’s borders — a major driver of violent crime.
Instead of addressing the issue, she walked away.
🚨I asked Liberal MP @SousaCharles about immigrants glorifying terrorism on our streets in Canada, and he replied that “Canada’s diversity is what makes us great.”— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 14, 2026
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ZU6B9PKNjg
Again and again, when faced with real questions — on floor-crossing, youth unemployment, mass immigration — Liberal MPs chose to evade rather than answer.
Rebel News was there to do what government-funded media won’t: ask the tough questions, and demand real answers.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.