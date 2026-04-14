Liberals run from accountability at Montreal convention

Over the first two days of the convention, Rebel News' Québec team was on the ground holding elected officials to account — despite being denied accreditation after applying not once, but twice. No surprise there.

After all, this is a party that has funnelled millions in taxpayer dollars to legacy media — outlets unlikely to bite the hand that feeds them.

But that wasn't going to stop us.

We caught former Conservative MP turned Liberal, Chris D’entremont, and pressed him on a simple question: if he’s so confident in his political future, why not call a byelection and let voters decide?

Instead of answering, D’entremont dodged — claiming “no one wants a byelection.”



👉🏼 I caught floor-crosser Chris d’Entremont at the Liberal convention.



Watch as he tries to run from accountability and cries “conspiracy” when pressed on his actions. pic.twitter.com/M0j1CJFvbn — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 13, 2026

He represents the riding of Acadie–Annapolis, where he was first elected as a Conservative in 2019 before crossing the floor to the Liberals in late 2025 — without ever seeking a renewed mandate from voters.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne was also confronted over growing controversy surrounding the $90-billion Alto project — where his partner reportedly holds a senior executive role.

Questions about ethics were met with deflection.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State for Nature, Nathalie Provost, was asked about illegal firearms crossing Canada’s borders — a major driver of violent crime.

Instead of addressing the issue, she walked away.

🚨I asked Liberal MP @SousaCharles about immigrants glorifying terrorism on our streets in Canada, and he replied that “Canada’s diversity is what makes us great.”



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ZU6B9PKNjg — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 14, 2026

Again and again, when faced with real questions — on floor-crossing, youth unemployment, mass immigration — Liberal MPs chose to evade rather than answer.

Rebel News was there to do what government-funded media won’t: ask the tough questions, and demand real answers.