Liberals spent nearly $50,000 on padded bikini tops for 'trans kids'

If you thought you'd seen it all, that the Liberal government couldn’t possibly find new weird ways to waste your tax dollars, buckle up — because this one is a real doozy. This story shocked me, and I feel like I am getting desensitized to woke wasteful spending.

While you’re working overtime just to afford groceries… while farmers are being crushed under escalating taxes… while veterans are being offered assisted suicide instead of actual support — what did the Trudeau government decide to spend nearly $50,000 of your money on?

A padded bikini top for trans and non-binary kids. No, this is not satire. This is real life in Trudeau’s Canada.

According to the government’s records, the National Research Council of Canada, a taxpayer-funded organization supposedly focused on science and technology, handed out $48,700 for a project to create a shaping one-piece and padded bikini top to help trans kids feel more “comfortable” while swimming and doing gymnastics.

First off — let’s be clear. There is no such thing as a trans kid. Children are not political experiments. They are not born in the “wrong body.” And they certainly don’t need government-funded chest-binding swimwear.

And please, I need someone to explain to me, like I’m five: how is this a national priority?

Is the economy fixed? No. Is our health-care system functioning? No. Are our cities safer? Absolutely not. Opioids off the street? Heck no.

But don’t worry, folks! The Liberals are here to save the day by making sure your tax dollars fund a government-designed bikini top for gender-confused kids and their woke, attention-seeking, medically abusive Munchausen-by-proxy parents.

This is what happens when a government has too much of your money and zero common sense.

What’s next? Government-funded tuck-friendly swim trunks? Maybe a federal program for drag queen gymnastics gear? Actually, I shouldn’t even joke about that, because in Trudeau’s Canada, it’s probably already in the works.

It would almost be funny if it weren’t so infuriating.

Let’s be honest here — this isn’t about “helping kids.” This is about pushing gender ideology with your money. This is about government officials who have completely lost the plot when it comes to actual governance.

And worst of all — you paid for this. Fifty-thousand dollars.

That’s about the annual salary of a hardworking Canadian. That’s enough to buy groceries for a big family for a year. That’s real money, stolen from your paycheque, so the Liberals can fund their latest woke experiment.

It’s not just wasteful — it’s insulting.

So, here’s my question: Who asked for this? A bizarre rounding error of activists, who know their little gravy train with biscuit wheels is about to roll out of the station and they're going to be left on the platform with their suitcase in their hand.

Did Canadians demand a padded bikini top for confused kids as a priority for federal spending? Or is this just another ridiculous Liberal vanity project designed to please a tiny group of radical activists who are EXPERIMENTING ON OUR KIDS?

We all know the answer.

And folks, this is why we must call out government waste every single time. Because if we don’t, this insanity will never stop.

We’re fighting back and demanding accountability for every dollar spent!