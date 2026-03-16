Liberals won't explain $78K travel expense for Foreign Interference inquiry Commissioner
Marie‑Josée Hogue oversaw the inquiry into meddling into Canadian elections before taking on a role as Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada.
The federal government says it cannot provide a breakdown of $78,273 in travel and living expenses tied to Canada’s foreign interference inquiry commissioner, according to a newly released response to Parliament.
The spending relates to the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, led by Commissioner Marie‑Josée Hogue.
In an order paper question, Conservative MP Kelly McCauley asked the government to provide a detailed breakdown of $78,273 in travel and living costs listed in the 2025 Public Accounts for the inquiry.
The question requested specifics including transportation costs, accommodation, meals, per diems, security-related travel costs, the dates the expenses were incurred, and the purpose of each trip.
But in its response, the Privy Council Office said it does not have that information.
“The Privy Council Office does not have a detailed breakdown of travel and living costs,” the reply states.
Expenses handled through judicial office
According to the government, travel expenses for Hogue were processed through the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs Canada, which verifies judges’ eligible expenses and then requests reimbursement from the Privy Council Office.
Because the costs were processed through that system, the government said it cannot provide the detailed accounting requested by MPs.
Inquiry controversy
Hogue’s inquiry examined allegations that foreign governments attempted to influence Canadian federal elections and democratic institutions.
Justice Hogue tells the Foreign Interference Commission: "I will not be publicly identifying parliamentarians who may be suspecting of having participated in foreign interference activities or of having acted wittingly or unwittingly as agents of a foreign state." pic.twitter.com/QYKpxtK524— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024
The inquiry drew criticism after Hogue declined to publicly name the parliamentarians referenced in intelligence reports related to foreign interference, citing privacy constraints.
Following the conclusion of the inquiry, Hogue later accepted a senior federal role as Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General of Canada, placing the former commissioner inside the federal government’s top legal bureaucracy.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.