Liberals won't explain $78K travel expense for Foreign Interference inquiry Commissioner

The federal government says it cannot provide a breakdown of $78,273 in travel and living expenses tied to Canada’s foreign interference inquiry commissioner, according to a newly released response to Parliament.

The spending relates to the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, led by Commissioner Marie‑Josée Hogue.

In an order paper question, Conservative MP Kelly McCauley asked the government to provide a detailed breakdown of $78,273 in travel and living costs listed in the 2025 Public Accounts for the inquiry.

The question requested specifics including transportation costs, accommodation, meals, per diems, security-related travel costs, the dates the expenses were incurred, and the purpose of each trip.