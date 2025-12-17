🔴 Light Against Terror: Chanukah Memorial with Amichai Chikli & Tony Abbott

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Avi Yemini is on the ground livestreaming this special memorial honouring the victims of the Bondi Chanukah terror attack, as the Jewish community gathers to mourn, reflect and stand united against antisemitism.

The event includes the lighting of the Chanukah candles and reflections on resilience and solidarity. Israeli Knesset Member and Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, is addressing the community, alongside former Australian Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Tony Abbott.

The memorial also features a musical tribute performed by Noy Ben Ami.

As the community comes together in grief and resolve, the Chanukah gathering serves as a reminder that even the smallest flame can push back great darkness, with a focus on remembrance, unity and strength.