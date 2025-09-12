🔴 LIVE from the Charlie Kirk vigil in London

Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando stream live from the U.K. as mourners remember the U.S. conservative activist.

  September 12, 2025   |   News Analysis

Rebel reporter Avi Yemini and Independent journalist Rukshan Fernando are live as Turning Point U.K., an offshoot of the U.S. conservative group founded by Charlie Kirk is set to hold a vigil in his memory after he was shot dead.

Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University show on Wednesday, in what authorities called a political assassination.

Turning Point U.K. has said supporters will gather on Friday evening by the Montgomery Statue in Whitehall, London in order to “join us in remembering Charlie”.

