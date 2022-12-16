LIVE UPDATE: Pastor Artur Pawlowski court hearing

twitter.com/ArturPawlowski1

Since April 2020, Pastor Art has been battling with the state non-stop; he has been fined, thrown in jail, and muzzled, but throughout it all, he never stopped fighting for freedom.

Today, Rebel Reporter Selene Galas will be live tweeting the hearing of Pastor Artur Pawlowsk, please follow along below:

Good morning ladies and gentlemen,



Today I will be livetweeting @ArturPawlowski1 's court proceedings today.



Go to https://t.co/8YOv14q1ok for our full coverage. — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has previously been prosecuted for feeding the homeless and keeping his church services open during covid-19.



And for refusing to wear a mask in public - regardless of him having a medical exemption. — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022

Artur Pawlowski has his trial continuation starting this morning in regard to the Public Health Act ticket.



Court will be starting shortly.



Stay tuned folks. — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022

The judge overseeing Artur's court proceedings is Paul Jeffrey Mason, who is a Criminal Court lawyer.



Mason is the same judge who stayed Artur's previous charges on his alleged masking violations. — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022

The name of the Crown Prosecutor is Martha O'Connor.



Who's efforts to condemn Artur have proven to be incapable of producing any useful result. — Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022