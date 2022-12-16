LIVE UPDATE: Pastor Artur Pawlowski Court Hearing
Rebel News is live tweeting from the scene.
Since April 2020, Pastor Art has been battling with the state non-stop; he has been fined, thrown in jail, and muzzled, but throughout it all, he never stopped fighting for freedom.
Today, Rebel Reporter Selene Galas will be live tweeting the hearing of Pastor Artur Pawlowsk, please follow along below:
Good morning ladies and gentlemen,— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022
Today I will be livetweeting @ArturPawlowski1 's court proceedings today.
Go to https://t.co/8YOv14q1ok for our full coverage.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski has previously been prosecuted for feeding the homeless and keeping his church services open during covid-19.— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022
And for refusing to wear a mask in public - regardless of him having a medical exemption.
Artur Pawlowski has his trial continuation starting this morning in regard to the Public Health Act ticket.— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022
Court will be starting shortly.
Stay tuned folks.
The judge overseeing Artur's court proceedings is Paul Jeffrey Mason, who is a Criminal Court lawyer.— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022
Mason is the same judge who stayed Artur's previous charges on his alleged masking violations.
The name of the Crown Prosecutor is Martha O'Connor.— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022
Who's efforts to condemn Artur have proven to be incapable of producing any useful result.
BREAKING: @ArturPawlowski1 charges for his alleged Public Health Act violation have been stayed, and court is adjourned.— Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) December 16, 2022
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.