LIVE UPDATE: Pastor Artur Pawlowski Court Hearing

Rebel News is live tweeting from the scene.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 16, 2022
  • News Analysis
LIVE UPDATE: Pastor Artur Pawlowski court hearing
twitter.com/ArturPawlowski1
Since April 2020, Pastor Art has been battling with the state non-stop; he has been fined, thrown in jail, and muzzled, but throughout it all, he never stopped fighting for freedom.

Today, Rebel Reporter Selene Galas will be live tweeting the hearing of Pastor Artur Pawlowsk, please follow along below:

Canada Pastor Artur Pawlowski News Analysis
