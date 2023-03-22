LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 of Coutts blockade supporter's trial

By Sheila Gunn Reid JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! According to CSIS leaks to journalists, the MP for Don Valley North was chosen by the Communist Chinese as their man in Toronto, one of 11 such China-installed candidates benefiting from foreign interference in Canada's electoral process since 2019. Fire MP Han Dong E-transfer (Canada):

Last year, as the Freedom Convoy protest happened in Ottawa, another like-minded protest sprung up at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing.

There, protesters shut down the Canada-U.S. border crossing with a peaceful demonstration demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

As the federal government began to invoke the Emergencies Act, the Coutts border blockade was brought to an end after a small group of the protesters were arrested on serious allegations by the RCMP.

One individual detained in the Coutts protest was James Sowery, who is accused of speeding at officers near a checkpoint close to the blockade. Sowery is being represented by The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. To support his legal defence with a tax-receipt eligible donation, visit TruckerLawyer.ca.

For more on the background of this story, watch Syd Fizzard's report from day one of the trial. For updates from day two, click here:

Over on Twitter today, Syd will be providing live updates from day three of Sowery's trial. You can follow along via his account or through the embedded tweets below:

Sowery says he had no indentions on harming anyone.



MORE: https://t.co/3nOegwwbbV — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Sowery says he thought the officer, who got out seconds before Sowery passed by, was waving goodbye not waving him down, as he didn't recognize the police vehicles were representing a check stop. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

After waving at the officer Sowery says he accidentally clipped the pylon, he continued down the road, looked in the mirror and saw red & blue lights and pulled over. He then pulled over and prepared to be arrested. He wasn't sure the purpose of the police cars at first. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Sowery mentions before he approached the police vehicles, the checkstop, he did a pre-trip check of his vehicle as he is legally obligated to do. Once he started driving toward the check point, says officer was in vehicle. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Sowery was parked for 5 days after arriving at Milk River demonstrations. Sleeping in his truck (which isn't fitted for a bed). Sowery got a call for a job, and decided he had to depart the demonstration area on Feb 14. He hadn't left since arriving. — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Sowery says how there was a fire ban near the blockade, in February, so he loaded his truck with firewood and drove 4 hours to deliver it, he made this trip on Feb 9.



MORE: https://t.co/3nOegwwbbV — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Sowery speaks to where he lives, how he works on the oil fields, drilling, heavy equipment, moving heavy equipment, mentions his hydrovac vehicle used on the 14th. 18 gear vehicle needing class 3 licence, Sowery has class 1.



MORE: https://t.co/3nOegwwbbV — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Jury's now coming back, trial of James Sowery to continue, the defence has now asked Sowery to take to the stand.



MORE: https://t.co/3nOegwwbbV — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Prosecutor asks 4th RCMP officer about distances and sizes of objects & people in question.



4th RCMP officer is now done, morning adjournment is to begin momentarily.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Defence suggests a regular wave was given, officer agrees-ish, says people understand to come up to his hand (to stop at the checkstop). Talks about hearing pylon get hit, was concerned his own RCMP vehicle may have been hit, and move towards him.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Defence asks about the hand gesture, officer forgets reason for hand gesture, talks about how it happened fast and that he had to move out of the way, and grabbed his radio.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Defence suggests that the 4th RCMP waved or made a hand signal to Mr. Sowery as Mr. Sowery passed by, officer confirms. Defence asking about the speed, suggests 60-65km, officer estimates 80.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Defence asks the 4th RCMP witness to confirm the location of the pylon which was damaged, he suggests it was originally very close to the location in the photo, which was taken shortly after the incident.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

4th RCMP witness says at the time he realized Sowery wasn't going to stop, and proceeded to pass by, he turned his body away from the truck.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

4th RCMP witness says he wasn't outside of his vehicle very long before Sowery passed him. Doesn't know how long, but it was roughly somewhere around 10 seconds, possibly 3-4 seconds.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

4th RCMP witness now speaks to the distance of Sowery based on signs in a photo being presented to the jury. This photo is of the highway, and shows the pyolon Sowery hit (which is in the middle of two lanes).



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

4th RCMP witness speaks to how positive his interactions were with people going through the checkstop. Even being offered coffee by supporters who brought supplies to demonstrators.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023

Sowery's defence asking 4th RCMP witness about a threat to the area on the 14th, concerning someone suicidal who would have been approaching from the north, potentially with weapons. This changed RCMP tactics that day.



MORE: https://t.co/FgSvcLfPNy — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 22, 2023