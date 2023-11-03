Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues
Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 26 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates.
Judge says some of the Crown's redactions (which were done at the OPS's request) were applied to officers' interpretations, perspectives, and opinions of legal counsel they received, adding that such content is not protected by solicitor-client privilege. https://t.co/ocvAe86mmO— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 3, 2023
Day 26 of the Chris Barber and Tamara Lich trial; judge decides that some redactions in an email chain between OPS PLT officers will be removed and disclosed to the defense. https://t.co/Si9hcGv0cPhttps://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 3, 2023
