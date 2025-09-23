LIVE: Updates from Universal Ostrich Farms

Emotions are running high as authorities converge on the farm ahead of the expected cull of nearly 400 ostriches.

Rebel News
  |   September 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Rebel News journalists Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are on the ground in Edgewood, British Columbia, where RCMP and cull vehicles are reportedly gathering outside of Universal Ostrich Farms ahead of the expected slaughter.

An anonymous tip months ago led investigators to the farm, where they claimed two deceased carcasses tested positive for the avian flu, creating a necessity to cull the entire flock.

Contractors working on behalf of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently outside the perimeter of the ostrich farm to start the cull, according to video circulating on social media.

The ostriches that are set to be culled have been used for ground-breaking scientific research in Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University.

Protesters and supporters of the farm are gathering to peacefully demonstrate in an attempt to save the flock of roughly 400 exotic birds.

Watch live below:

Please help Rebel News report on the cruel ostrich cull in Edgewood, B.C.

Latest News

A shocking government-ordered ostrich cull is underway in Canada, leaving devastated farmers and outraged citizens demanding answers. The mainstream media refuses to tell the full story, but Rebel News is sending Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid to report from the ground and expose the truth. Independent journalism like this depends on your support. Please donate here to help cover Drea and Sheila's travel costs to get to and from the ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.