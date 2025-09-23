LIVE: Updates from Universal Ostrich Farms

Rebel News journalists Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are on the ground in Edgewood, British Columbia, where RCMP and cull vehicles are reportedly gathering outside of Universal Ostrich Farms ahead of the expected slaughter.

An anonymous tip months ago led investigators to the farm, where they claimed two deceased carcasses tested positive for the avian flu, creating a necessity to cull the entire flock.

Contractors working on behalf of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently outside the perimeter of the ostrich farm to start the cull, according to video circulating on social media.

The ostriches that are set to be culled have been used for ground-breaking scientific research in Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University.

Protesters and supporters of the farm are gathering to peacefully demonstrate in an attempt to save the flock of roughly 400 exotic birds.

Watch live below:

OSTRICH FARMS LIVE Sept 23 #1 https://t.co/yhbMMaOeUr — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 23, 2025