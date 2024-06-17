Live Updates: Rebel News in Federal Court challenging Trudeau's unconstitutional journalism licence

Ezra Levant is in Federal Court today challenging Justin Trudeau's hand-picked censorship panel that declared Rebel News journalists are not 'qualified' media.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 17, 2024
  • News Analysis

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is in Federal Court in downtown Toronto this morning challenging Justin Trudeau's unconstitutional "journalism licence."

Trudeau's hand-picked censorship panel previously declared that Rebel News journalists aren't 'real' journalists based off a secretive government censorship panel's 'research' on 276 stories from Rebel News.

The panel declared that “less than 1% of the content meets the criteria for original news content.” Rebel News is now fighting back in Federal Court.

Follow along below for live updates:

 

