Live Updates: Rebel News in Federal Court challenging Trudeau's unconstitutional journalism licence

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is in Federal Court in downtown Toronto this morning challenging Justin Trudeau's unconstitutional "journalism licence."

Trudeau's hand-picked censorship panel previously declared that Rebel News journalists aren't 'real' journalists based off a secretive government censorship panel's 'research' on 276 stories from Rebel News.

The panel declared that “less than 1% of the content meets the criteria for original news content.” Rebel News is now fighting back in Federal Court.

Follow along below for live updates:

Court is adjourned! Judges says she'll issue a written decision. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Hawkes refers to the leaders debates, and how Trudeau's henchmen there just won't give Rebel News a reasonable hearing. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Hawkes: numerous examples of how the advisory committee misapplied the rules. No evidence they even looked at Rebel News submissions. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Hawkes points out that Trudeau's advisory committee excluded any interviews as original journalism. (So bizarre). Hawkes points out that's contrary to the rules. So obviously, right there, a lot more of our journalism "counts" with the CRA. That one error alone nuked us. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Now Trudeau's lawyer, Bridges, is telling the judge how journalism is done. "It's not about putting a microphone to a person across the street".



Huh? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Bridges: in the first review, Rebel News only does 1% news; in the second review, Rebel News does 2% news.



Sorry, anyone who says that is insane. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Holy smokes. Bridges just told the judge to order costs against us -- to make us pay Trudeau for daring to blow the whistle on him. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Bridges said that our opinions are not based on facts.



Huh? Trudeau has sent a lawyer to court to argue that our opinions are wrong.



I swear to God, that's what she just told the judge. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Astonishing. Trudeau's lawyer Bridges claims that 99% of what we publish isn't news. She literally said that, I swear. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Bizarre: the CRA says some of our reports did not have a byline, so they're not real news. (A byline is the name of who wrote it.)



Every news outlet, on occasion, chooses not to publish a byline, sometimes for security reasons. How does that stop it from being a news story? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Hawkes points out that Trudeau's hand-picked journalism regulators didn't look at our social media output -- our hundreds of thousands of tweets.



Hawkes refers to, in particular, our courtroom live-tweeting, which we do probably more than anyone else in Canada. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

In any event, journalistic advocacy is still journalism. (Obviously; every newspaper in Canada has an op-ed section.) Hawkes cites the case where Rebel News and Truth North sued Trudeau's debates commission, claiming we were advocates: https://t.co/bvjL2QzCh9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Trudeau's journalism advisors are stupid or deceitful. They claim when we re-write foreign news (e.g. "Putin invades Ukraine") by citing foreign news sources, that isn't original journalism, so it disqualifies us.



No Canadian media company has reporters in Ukraine. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

When the CRA claimed we didn't report news, we sent them 200 examples of news. (Since our founding, we've produced 60,000+ news reports.) They ignored them, didn't contact us, and just banned us.



They were following Trudeau's orders. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Here's our memorandum of fact and law -- our legal brief. There's a little bit of legal jargon in it, but I actually think it's a really easy-to-read summary of our case, and how abusive Trudeau's hand-picked "journalistic advisors" are: https://t.co/iVzcu2uv7y — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

Trudeau has two lawyers here from the Attorney General's office. I said hello to them when I walked in but I'm uncertain of their last names. (I'll get them later.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024

There is no-one else in the courtroom other than staff. No free speech groups, no journalism groups, no civil liberties groups.



You'd think another reporter would find this newsworthy.



But 99.9% of Canadian journalists are on Trudeau's payroll, and are part of the system. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 17, 2024