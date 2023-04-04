Live Updates: Rebel reporter in court over alleged COVID-19 curfew violations

Yanky Pollak was issued numerous fines totalling nearly $15,000 while he was reporting on the Montreal police's enforcement of Quebec's ‘public health’ curfew.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 04, 2023
  • News Analysis
Rebel News' Yanky Pollak is back in Montreal again. Despite fleeing to freedom-loving Florida, the legal troubles Yanky got into while covering Quebec's extreme lockdown, which included a curfew and severe fines for anyone found to be in violation, continue to follow him. 

During the five-month curfew in 2021 and a subsequent trip back to cover its return in 2022, Yanky racked up numerous fines from officers all too happy to enforce these draconian “public health” measures.

In total, he racked up 15 tickets, amounting to somewhere around $15,000 in fines. With the court dates for these charges now coming up, Yanky has travelled back to Canada to hopefully be vindicated for simply practicing journalism in Canada.

Alexa Lavoie is live tweeting the trial as it happens. Follow along below:

