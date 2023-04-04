Live Updates: Rebel reporter in court over alleged COVID-19 curfew violations

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News' Yanky Pollak is back in Montreal again. Despite fleeing to freedom-loving Florida, the legal troubles Yanky got into while covering Quebec's extreme lockdown, which included a curfew and severe fines for anyone found to be in violation, continue to follow him.

During the five-month curfew in 2021 and a subsequent trip back to cover its return in 2022, Yanky racked up numerous fines from officers all too happy to enforce these draconian “public health” measures.

In total, he racked up 15 tickets, amounting to somewhere around $15,000 in fines. With the court dates for these charges now coming up, Yanky has travelled back to Canada to hopefully be vindicated for simply practicing journalism in Canada.

Alexa Lavoie is live tweeting the trial as it happens. Follow along below:

Trial postponed on November 14th for Mister @Yanky_Pollak, 6 months from now.



But there is no certainty that on this date we will know the final verdict.



Stay tune for the report from today at https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 4, 2023

Yanky Pollak's lawyer is calling for the Jordan ruling in five of his cases.



Some of the tickets for Mister Pollak are older than 18 months.



Remember that @Yanky_Pollak keeps flying back and forth from Florida in order to appear in court.



Let's see what will happen. — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 4, 2023

What other journalists than independent journalists need to go to court because they were doing their job?



Curfew tickets are truly unfair and a way of silencing voices.



Is there any freedom of the press in Canada?@Yanky_Pollak @RebelNewsOnline — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 4, 2023