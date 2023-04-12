Live updates: Whistle Stop Cafe disclosure hearing in Red Deer, Alberta

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Owner of the Mirror, AB, cafe and truck stop, Chris Scott, faces seven violations of the Public Health Act and one charge under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act for re-opening his establishment in defiance of COVID-19 lockdowns in January 2021.

Scott's property, Mirror's only convenience store and gas station, was seized in an early morning raid in May 2021.

oh wowowow.



Plischke was there in the early morning raid when the Whistlestop was chained up. He says he put the chain on himself.



for reference: https://t.co/GlEnAJ9Xwv — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 30, 2022

Scott was arrested later the same week after holding a weekend protest at his seized property. He was held for three days on a court order issued by Justice Rooke, which restricted all public gatherings in the province and restrained protests by three named individuals: Chris Scott, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and Glen Carritt of United We Roll, who, at the time, was a mayoral candidate in Innisfail, Alberta.

Sheila Gunn Reid shares an update after Chris Scott, owner of The Whistle Stop Cafe, was arrested following a protest held at the now-closed site of his restaurant.

https://t.co/8IFUcPw7vV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 9, 2021

Wednesday's hearing in Red Deer deals with allegations of improper disclosure on behalf of the Crown, RCMP and Alberta Health Services (AHS).

Previously undisclosed documents provided to the defence indicate an AHS vendetta against Scott.

According to defence filings:

One point, one AHS staff member expressed to Inspector Ian Plischke that she secretly wished a “Covid-19 case” from a “Save on Foods” had been sourced from the Whistle Stop. This was in response to Mr. Plischke suggesting that he say that every business in his area had Covid-19 due to this complaint. In the email correspondence leading up to their messaging to the public, AHS specifically directed that communications should not mention that the restrictions were political in nature and that politicians were involved. AHS staff specifically wrote to each other that they needed the Premier and Chief Medical officer’s assistance in curbing the Applicant’s outspoken behavior. According to Mr. Plischke the matter was “with GOA”, “Kenny does not acknowledge Deena”, and “Kenny and Deena aren’t giving us the tools”. Read the documents:

Rebel News' Ezra Levant is live tweeting from the court in Red Deer.

Follow along below:

RCMP lawyer Dube says Chris doesn't have the right to ask for documents from other investigations against him -- even though they were all related to the same events/activities. They're trying to use the multiplicity of their attacks on Chris as a way of not disclosing records. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

RCMP lawyer is John-Marc Dube. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

RCMP lawyer says he has already sent some records to Chris Scott. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Another prosecutor is on his feet, representing the RCMP. That's five lawyers being paid by taxpayers. So gross. Pretty tough to support calls for more police funding when they spend it this way. Gross. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Mercenary prosecutor Groenewegen wraps up with that complaint, that it's just not fair for her to have to do the work to give those records to Chris Scott. What an embarrassment she is. #disgrace — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Mercenary prosecutor Groenewegen just said it could be "tens of thousands" of pages of records on Chris Scott. And that they would have to hire some help.



They've already disclosed thousands of pages. And hired mercenaries.



This is nuts. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I can't believe this. Mercenary prosecutor Groenewegen just complained that one of their lawyers had to spend three days (three days, people, the horror!) going through disclosure already.



So -- I kid you not -- she said it's "not fair".



Holy sh!t. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Holy sh!t.



Alberta Health's mercenary prosecutor, Ashley Groenewegen, just said that an Alberta Health staffer saying she "wished" there was a Covid outbreak that could be attributed to Chris's restaurant is irrelevant.



She's normalizing that. She approves that.



Crooked. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I'm in a room with about 30 "severely normal" people from Red Deer and area (there would be more but there are no more seats). Every person here would call themselves pro-cop, pro law and order.



And it is palpable: everyone here is enraged by what is happening. .../2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

This prosecution is bringing the administration of justice into disrepute. I mean, of course people hate lawyers -- and in this case, for good reason.



But these prosecutors are only mercenaries doing what they were told to do by @shandro & @AlbertaJSG. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Mercenary prosecutor Groenewegen is trying to shield the government from disclosing their documents to Chris, by claiming they're a "third party", unconnected and unrelated to his prosecution. What an insane position. But she's paid well to say it. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Ashley Groenewegen says there is no right to all records. She cites a court case to that effect.



But then she concedes that the court case she's citing refers to "third parties" -- as in, people who aren't the cops/investigators.



That's the crux of today's fight. .../2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Mirror, Alberta, the town in which Chris Scott's Whistle Stop is the corner store, gas station and restaurant (the everything store) only has 502 residents.



Imagine a multi-million dollar prosecution against Chris Scott for keeping his doors open.



A disgraceful vendetta. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I think some of the five lawyers here for the prosecution are hired from private law firms -- that's twice the cost of using government lawyers.



That's incredible. @AlbertaJSG will let violent crimes go unprosecuted, but they will hire costly mercenaries to hunt Chris. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I'm told this health prosecutor is Ashley Groenewegen and her colleague is Kyle Fowler.



Like I say, between the three-year police vendetta and now the three-year legal vendetta, there is no chance this malicious prosecution has cost taxpayers less than a million dollars. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Health prosecutor: "do the records actually exist? The onus is on [Chris Scott]". She's actually denying the existence of all of these records, even though they have already admitted they exist. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Health lawyer: "Alberta Health is not on trial here."



Actually, sister, you are. You whole crooked lot are. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Alberta Health prosecutor is talking about a school masking order case. Just a flashback to the unscientific insanity of the lockdowns. Never forget, never forgive. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Another government lawyer stands up. Judge says he'll go another hour before lunch. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

But I don't think that's right. I don't think Chris Scott's lawyers are arguing today about a malicious prosecution or abuse of office by Kenney. They're asking for more disclosure about the investigation -- police notes from various agencies.https://t.co/g2bJfwlsQC — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor Mackenzie says Chris Scott can't prove that Jason Kenney was involved in this prosecution. (And he wants to keep it that way, by refusing to disclose internal records.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

How much money did Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro spend going to war against Chris Scott? It must be in the millions.



That's one reason why Kenney is no longer premier.



How much money is Danielle Smith spending on five prosecutors?



And why? Because Judas Shandro demands it? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

That's a neat trick. Have the cops go after his landlord, his insurer, his liquor licence, his business licence, and when the accused asks for disclosure, say "that's conflating" things! — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor Mackenzie says that Chris can't use the disclosure process in a criminal matter to help him in a civil matter. Even though it was the same cops who went to war against him in every way possible, legal and illegal, civil and criminal.



They want to hide their records. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I understand that Peter Mackenzie is the prosecutor on his feet now: https://t.co/86S71M4UB3 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor acknowledges there were no Covid cases linked to the Whistle Stop Cafe. Prosecutor says we can't "rely upon" that -- even though he has no evidence to the contrary. What a weird argument by a weird man. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor: "it's like seatbelt laws!" — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor now comparing Chris Scott with "someone" who drives a car without a licence or registration. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor: "I won't to point out why Chris Scott got the attention he got: he persistently violated the orders." — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor: "judge, be careful of Mr. Williamson's opinions!" — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Alberta prosecutors: "we're understaffed! We can't fight real crimes! We're short of resources!" https://t.co/bQcLVkwPFA



Also Alberta prosecutors: "we want to put five prosecutors on a three-year vendetta against a diner owner who tried to stay open during the pandemic." — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor: "I don't think I can underscore the speculative nature..."



"Mr. Scott is trying to have this court undertake an investigation to try and build out his constitutional case."



Ezra: uh, 50 government bureaucrats already did the investigation. They're just hiding it. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Government prosecutor: "the vast majority of these things are third party records and don't meet the test" for disclosure.



Ezra: that's a neat trick. Engage the entire deep state to harass a man, and then claim they're not part of the prosecution of him. Got it.#thugs — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Prosecutor says: "continued attempt to confuse the two" -- the civil and criminal prosecutions against Chris.



"Mr. Scott wants you to engage in a speculative adventure, gathering evidence for his constitutional challenge" — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

During the break I spoke with Chris Scott and his missus. They told me about a chilling conversation they had with Sgt. Holliday -- the RCMP cop who later killed himself.



Chris says that Holliday told him "you can't win". You're up against the combined might of the government.… — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

The court has resumed. One of the five government lawyers is asking a technical question about an affidavit in the court files. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I understand that the judge is Justice J.A. Glass. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I stand corrected -- I'm pleased to say there is a reporter from the Red Deer Advocate here. https://t.co/n58LkR807t — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Court is on a 10-minute break. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad shows the hyperbolic language in Alberta Health -- making up facts that they were facing obstruction, threats, etc. for challenging Chris Scott. In fact, there was no obstruction, and no evidence of any threats. This is pure, woke, sociopathic DARVO gaslighting: pic.twitter.com/r9dxaNkO2r — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad is describing how government thugs tried to personally pressure Chad Scott's landlord to force her to evict him.



Just stop and think of that.



That's Tony Soprano stuff.



Thugs. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

The courtroom is packed. Five lawyers prosecuting Chris; two defending him. Completely full seating. Judge said it was the biggest room. It's a huge story.



And yet @SheilaGunnReid and I are the only journalists here.



No regime media -- the cover-up contradicts their narrative. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad mentions it was Sgt. Holliday's duty to disclose these things -- as the lead investigator. Alas, we'll never know, will we? How can a trial proceed when the lead investigator didn't disclose his notes and can't be asked about them?



This is a malicious prosecution. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

The judge (I'll get his name in a moment) notes Chad is adding his commentary to the emails and some of the words he uses are not in the memos. The judge says he's worried the people in the courtroom might get the wrong idea.



Clearly the judge has an eye on public relations. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Chad is listing all the extra-legal, illegal or non-legal tools that the government was using to smear Chris Scott. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

What can I say? As I hear Chad reading out these gross internal memos, the abusiveness, the personal smears, the malicious prosecutions, the atrocious personal vendettas, I then look at the five government lawyers sitting in front of me with a disgust so deep I want to vomit. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Chad is showing that they had weekly meetings about Chris and the Whistle Stop. This was a greater expenditure of resources than the province puts on biker gangs or Fentanyl dealers.



The fact that @ABDanielleSmith it letting @shandro continue this is appalling. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad is quoting an internal memo where the government says they should just enforce against Chris Scott, without waiting for his day in court.



Who were the lawless ones now? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Just as much as I'm disgusted by the government and their five dirty lawyers, I am so pleased with Chad and Yoav and the crowdfunded lawyers fighting like hell for Chris Scott. I think that's what the government didn't expect. You can chip in at https://t.co/rUtUBgjo8C. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Chad quotes bureaucrats calling Christ Scott "stupid".



Says this was all a personal vendetta, nothing about health. So let them disclose their records. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Chad quotes government bureaucrats, complaining about Kenney: "it's hard to operate without the premier and health minister's direct support. We need to tackle these restaurants head-on in the media... make sure they're shut down by any means." — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad continues to read excerpts from shocking internal chatter about Chris Scott. Chad reads a government memo saying "we look stupid". It was vendettas all the way down. No wonder the government wants those records to remain secret.



So, so gross. cc. @ABDanielleSmith — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

...but he is two degrees of separation from me, so I know from a mutual friend that this abusive case weighed heavily on him. Imagine being the only real cop, the only clean cop, in the middle of a political witch-hunt. No doubt this contributed to his stress. That's just facts. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Let me say that it is ethically difficult to tweet about Sgt. Holliday, the lead cop on this file who recently took his life. I want to respect his grieving family and I do not want to speak for someone who is not here to speak for himself. .../2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Incredible. Lawyer Chad quotes an email from the late Bruce Holliday, the real cop (who later took his life) telling the other deep state thugs that they would have to disclose their records.



But now @ABDanielleSmith & @shandro have sent five lawyers to hide. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I can't tell you how corrosive this is to public trust in the law, in the government, in public health, in prosecutors. This will turn life-long supporters into life-long enemies. How is this any different from how Trudeau abuses the deep state for his own purposes?



So gross. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Chad quotes an internal government email: "I had a restless night that we couldn't do more... we can be trailblazers... this behaviour has got to stop."



Not a word about public health. All of it about silencing a political critic. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Chad says the government disclosed some public complaints against Whistle Stop. But the government is hiding their names. Why? Are they political insiders? Are they from outside the country? Who are the secret complainants? Why are five lawyers trying to keep it secret? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad: "Alberta Health is really not very concerned with public health... but about making Alberta Health Services look bad for being unable to shut down political protests." Exactly. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I am disgusted that Alberta taxpayers are funding FIVE government prosecutors to fight this disclosure application.



That's not justice. That's hiding. That's a Trudeau-style move. Why is @ABDanielleSmith allowing @shandro to do this? This really is a Trudeau-style cover-up. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad quotes another internal government memo: "Don't mention that these rules are a political decisions. We know people know our politicians are involved."



It's what the "conspiracy theorists" always claimed. This wasn't about health or law. It was punishing dissidents. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

And the point is: all of these bullies were having endless meeting and creating endless memos and emails. And yet they refuse to disclose those materials to Chris and his lawyers. They're probably shredding and deleting as we speak. That's why Shandro sent five lawyers today. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad reads a govt memo: "we take time out and get this right. We need to connect a few people to our decisions" to investigate and prosecute. But the people involved in that refuse to disclose any of their documents. And they note they're "cleaning" their hard drives. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

A recurring theme in all of these internal records is politics. They don't really talk about health; they talk about political embarrassment, and pleasing political bosses. They talk about Chris Scott's social media footprint. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Lawyer Chad is going through an affidavit that has some scraps of disclosure -- he's reading out internal emails that demonstrate the involvement of dozens of bureaucrats across different agencies, all designed to "get Chris". Chad's point is: we need disclosure of their records. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Chad is reading internal emails by government thugs scheming how to mess up Chris's life -- going after him in any way, from liquor licences to business licences. "They're going outside of government procedure" says Chad.



Everyone who participated should be forced to disclose. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I am in my second half-century of life; I grew up in Alberta. I was pro-police, pro-prosecutor deep in my DNA. My father taught us to respect and love the police, and see them as friends and protectors.



Watching this disgraceful prosecution really shakes me out of that. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

The purpose, says Chad, was "to silence Mr. Scott and to prevent his protests." Chad says no-one ever got sick at the Whistle Stop; it was purely political, and the hidden documents prove that. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Chad Williamson is now on his feet, showing how senior management of the government was "collusory and collaborative" -- so many different government agencies worked on "getting" Chris Scott. "It was a dogpile in the most proverbial sense" said Chad. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

It is tragic that Holliday took his life. But because Tyler Shandro hid all of Holliday's records from Chris and his lawyers, they never had a chance to ask him about them, to test the evidence. How can this prosecution even continue? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Yoav Niv explained at some length that the untimely passage of Bruce Holliday (the RCMP officer who took his own life) means that Chris Scott will never have a chance to cross-examine Holliday on all of the hidden records. How can a fair trial possibly happen? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Take a look at some of the facts put forward by Chris Scott, seeking further disclosure. You can find them here: https://t.co/g2bJfwlsQC I'll note a few... — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Yoav Niv (Chris's lawyer) is explaining why other government agencies that cooperated with the health cops need to give disclosure. They were all part of a "deep state" revenge squad to "get" Chris. Shandro has sent five lawyers to fight against them having to disclose anything. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

It couldn't be plainer that Shandro is the reason Smith continues to prosecute and persecute lockdown dissidents like Chris Scott and Artur Pawlowski. If he were ethical, Shandro would recuse himself from all matters in which he was health cop. He's not ethical, so he won't. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

This is the 17-page written submission by Chris Scott's lawyers demanding that the government disclose its internal machinations against Chris Scott. That's why Tyler Shandro has sent five lawyers to Red Deer today. To keep his misconduct secret: https://t.co/g2bJfwlsQC — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Tyler Shandro is in an atrocious conflict of interest. As Jason Kenney's health minister he's the one who authorized this illegal vendetta against Chris. And now he's the Justice Minister prosecuting Chris -- and sending five lawyers to cover his tracks. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Yoav is describing some of the tactics of Tyler Shandro's health cops: scheming to go after Chris's landlord; scheming to go after his insurance. None of that is legal; that's Tony Soprano style vendetta, all of it outside the law. That's what the government is hiding. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Five government lawyers chasing Chris Scott.

Two lawyers on Chris's team. Chad Williamson and Yoav Niv. Yoav is on his feet now, telling the judge the reason the government must disclose their internal communications. https://t.co/8E026oTk61. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

No wonder Danielle Smith and Tyler Shandro have sent five lawyers to court today to fight against Chris Scott -- or, specifically, to fight against an application by Chris for further and better disclosure. The government wants to hide their internal chatter about their conduct. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I have just learned the tragic, horrific news that the cop who was forced to abuse Chris all those months recently took his own life: https://t.co/9C2pKCA9Ll



I'm told he hated abusing Chris and that it weighed heavily on him. That's on Kenney and Shandro. May he rest in peace. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

I've seen some of these government documents -- they're a scandal. It includes emails amongst Kenney's health cops scheming against Chris and his family. Their misconduct, abusive tone, vendetta, naked political partisanship. No wonder they're trying to hide these documents. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

The substance of today's proceedings is even more gross than the main charges against Chris. Chris's energetic legal team (https://t.co/rUtUBgjVYa) discovered that the dirty cops at Alberta Health had hidden hundreds (perhaps thousands) of internal documents. That's illegal. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Let me say that again: there are five lawyers from the government here to prosecuted Chris and the little Whistle Stop Cafe, years after the pandemic is over. This is an abuse of prosecutorial resources. It is not in the public interest. It's an out-of-control @AlbertaJSG. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

.@ABDanielleSmith continues to prosecute these vindictive matters, started under the extremist lockdown regime of Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro. I'm in a packed court -- the crowd stands with Chris. What is disgusting is that Smith has sent FIVE PROSECUTORS TO get Chris. Why? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

Keep refreshing this twitter feed and @SheilaGunnReid's, and visit https://t.co/rUtUBgjVYa to read more, and to help crowdfund Chris's legal defence. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023

It's astounding the amount of government resources that went into targeting Chris and the Whistle Stop. I've seen some of the government disclosure -- it was a larger policing operation than most biker gangs receive. And more vindictive, too: https://t.co/zIDGzECGM5 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 12, 2023