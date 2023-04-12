Live updates: Whistle Stop Cafe disclosure hearing in Red Deer, Alberta

Wednesday's hearing in Red Deer deals with allegations of improper disclosure on behalf of the Crown, RCMP and Alberta Health Services (AHS).

  • By Rebel News
  • April 12, 2023
  • News Analysis

Owner of the Mirror, AB, cafe and truck stop, Chris Scott, faces seven violations of the Public Health Act and one charge under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act for re-opening his establishment in defiance of COVID-19 lockdowns in January 2021.

Scott's property, Mirror's only convenience store and gas station, was seized in an early morning raid in May 2021.

Scott was arrested later the same week after holding a weekend protest at his seized property. He was held for three days on a court order issued by Justice Rooke, which restricted all public gatherings in the province and restrained protests by three named individuals: Chris Scott, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, and Glen Carritt of United We Roll, who, at the time, was a mayoral candidate in Innisfail, Alberta.

Previously undisclosed documents provided to the defence indicate an AHS vendetta against Scott.

According to defence filings:

One point, one AHS staff member expressed to Inspector Ian Plischke that she secretly wished a “Covid-19 case” from a “Save on Foods” had been sourced from the Whistle Stop. This was in response to Mr. Plischke suggesting that he say that every business in his area had Covid-19 due to this complaint. 

In the email correspondence leading up to their messaging to the public, AHS specifically directed that communications should not mention that the restrictions were political in nature and that politicians were involved. AHS staff specifically wrote to each other that they needed the Premier and Chief Medical officer’s assistance in curbing the Applicant’s outspoken behavior. According to Mr. Plischke the matter was “with GOA”, “Kenny does not acknowledge Deena”, and “Kenny and Deena aren’t giving us the tools”.

Read the documents:

Rebel News' Ezra Levant is live tweeting from the court in Red Deer.

Follow along below:

