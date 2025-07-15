Liberals prioritize foreign workers over youth in economic betrayal

Canada’s Liberal government, now a decade in power, is accused of waging an economic war against its own citizens, particularly our youth.

The numbers are glaring, and it’s time to call it what it is: a betrayal of Canada’s future.

For instance, student unemployment in Ottawa is a staggering 20%, nearly double the national average of 11%. One in five young Canadians in the Ottawa region are pounding the pavement, resume in hand, only to be turned away. Yet, at the same time, the government is rubber-stamping Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) by the thousands, greenlighting temporary foreign workers for jobs like food counter attendants, administrative assistants, and even landscapers. Landscapers!

Are we really to believe Canadian youth can’t mow lawns or take your order at Tim Hortons?

The LMIA map for Q1 2025 paints a grim picture, with the Greater Toronto Area drowning in approvals — 6,643 of them — for roles like cooks, carpenters, and fast-food workers.

These are entry-level jobs our kids should be filling, yet the Liberals have flung open the immigration floodgates, leaving Canadian youth sidelined. This isn’t governance; it’s a policy disaster.

It smells suspiciously like the Cloward-Piven strategy — a 1960s playbook designed to overload the welfare state until it collapses under its own weight. By flooding the system with temporary foreign workers, the Liberals are bloating the labour market, leaving our own citizens scrambling for scraps. Is this deliberate sabotage? The evidence is hard to ignore.

Take Quebec’s Employment Integration Program for Immigrants and Visible Minorities (PRIIME), which covers up to 60% of an employee’s gross salary (capped at minimum wage), plus additional funding for training and HR adaptations. It’s sold as “workforce integration,” but in practice, it’s a subsidy for private businesses that tilts the playing field against Canadian workers.

In Ontario, the Immigrant Nominee Program has morphed into a pay-to-play racket, with government-approved jobs tied to LMIAs being illegally sold on platforms like Kijiji for up to $25,000, exploiting international students desperate for permanent residency.

Back in Ottawa, the LMIA map is a sea of red and yellow dots — 206 approved positions in a single quarter, mostly low-wage jobs that should be launching pads for our youth. Instead, the Liberals keep approving foreign workers, handing our economy to outsiders while Canadian kids are left out in the cold.

And it screams economic sabotage.

Some are whispering that the Liberals are stacking the deck against our children to push a radical agenda… and the numbers don’t lie.

So, prove the average Canadian wrong because right now, it looks like Canada’s future is being sold out for cheap political wins.