'Lockdown Queen' Jacinda Ardern boasts of saving 20,000 lives during pandemic

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has come under renewed criticism after claiming her government’s strict COVID-19 measures “saved an estimated 20,000 lives” during a speech at Yale University’s graduation ceremony.

Ardern, addressing the class of 2024, praised what she framed as a leadership style defined by “humility” and “imposter syndrome”, telling students that such self-doubt “drives you to seek information, to listen to experts who can teach you, and advisors who can guide you”.

“I am proud that New Zealand is now on track to be the first country in the world to eradicate M. Bovis, and that our approach to Covid saved an estimated 20,000 lives,” she claimed.

However, her remarks have sparked backlash from critics who argue that “lives saved” is not a standard measure in public health and should be interpreted with caution. Experts note that while modelling may suggest a number of prevented deaths, the long-term economic, mental health and social costs of her government’s extended lockdowns, border closures and centralised control remain deeply contested.

Ardern, who has parlayed her time in office into a global platform that includes public speaking, a documentary film and a forthcoming book, continues to promote a message of kindness and empathy. But many view this as deeply hypocritical given her government's authoritarian pandemic approach, which included some of the world’s harshest lockdowns.

In her speech, she warned against isolationism and praised international cooperation in a thinly veiled swipe at the Trump administration, saying: “In the same way that fear is a tool of politics against our long term self-interest, so is isolationism… because it ignores how connected we are.”

#Ardern spoke of various but said some main issues which mattered were shelter, income, & health. She failed at all of these. Also expounded on civil & human rights. Rich coming from the person who ostracized a segment of Kiwis who refused the shot. https://t.co/w7WKZSzhs2 — Kim Woodruff Drain (@Bandibelle) May 19, 2025

Despite applause from Yale graduates when she referenced New Zealand’s post-Christchurch gun ban, critics argue Ardern is repackaging a controversial legacy for global consumption. “We need your sensitivity, because it's also your kindness and your empathy,” she said.

But for many New Zealanders still grappling with the consequences of her policies — economic turmoil, a strained health system and a struggling workforce — those words ring hollow.