Longtime South Australian MP quits TOXIC Greens citing BULLYING

South Australian Greens co-leader Tammy Franks has dramatically quit the party, revealing she has endured years of bullying, internal sabotage, and a toxic culture that left her feeling unsafe and unable to do her job.

After 15 years as a Greens MP in South Australia's upper house, Franks said she would sit on the crossbench as a “progressive independent” until her term ends at the 2026 election.

“I still believe in a Greens' vision for a better world and know there are many, many wonderful, committed and well intentioned people within the party,” she said. “But not all have such noble motivations and they and their scheming are being too often enabled.”

Franks said she could no longer serve effectively while spending more time “watching my back than thinking ahead”.

“I cannot properly do the job I was elected to do until March 2026 … when trust has been broken,” she said. “A small coterie colluded against me hoping to sabotage my work, to wear me down and dissuade me from continuing.”

She accused the group of subjecting her to a fabricated misconduct complaint, saying she was “gaslit and subjected to a kangaroo court, all masterminded by a staffer I am now meant to work with”.

“The Greens' processes should recognise the often mercenary tactics used by those who seek control, power and promotion,” Franks said.

Franks pointed to the involvement of a staffer in the office of fellow Greens MLC Robert Simms as the “ringleader” of the alleged campaign, saying, “I do not feel safe in the situation where we are meant to work together.”

Simms did not directly address the allegations in his response but said he was “deeply saddened” by her decision, adding, “Tammy has been rightly lauded for her work on a range of important portfolio areas and been a strong voice for the Greens over the last 15 years.”

Franks' resignation follows other recent media reports highlighting internal tensions and toxic dynamics within the Australian Greens.