Sign appears in front of Lululemon Founder’s $80M Mansion calling NDP 'Communist'

As B.C.'s general election looms, the home of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has a provocative sign erected in front of it, calling the NDP "Communists" and taking aim at the premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

Just two weeks before British Columbia’s general election, a massive sign outside Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s lakeside Vancouver mansion is making waves.

The bold message, displayed in front of the most expensive property in B.C., takes direct aim at the B.C. NDP and incumbent premier David Eby, who is running for re-election in the Vancouver-Point Grey riding.

The sign reads: “Eby will tell you the Conservatives are ‘Far Right’ but neglects saying that the NDP is ‘Communist.’”

In a statement to CTV, Premier David Eby fired back at Wilson’s public display, saying:

When you're so rich that the Red Hot Chili Peppers play your birthday party, it's possible to lose perspective. I would just say to Mr. Wilson, 'People are struggling out there, and we need to provide support to them.' While I respect Mr. Wilson's success in business, I do not regret introducing property tax hikes on homes like his $81-million mansion.

Wilson, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, has yet to publicly comment on the controversy. As of this report, he has not responded to requests for an interview. It is unconfirmed if he himself erected the sign. 

Residents and passersby stopped to take in the controversial sign, with many sharing their thoughts on the upcoming election, who they plan to vote for, and whether they agree with Wilson’s sentiment.

Some residents voiced support for the sign, expressing frustration with the NDP’s policies, while others criticized the message as divisive and out of touch with the struggles of average British Columbians.

As B.C.'s election approaches, the sign at Chip Wilson’s mansion has become a talking point in the riding, amplifying debate over the province’s political future.

Election polls indicate that the outcome is far from decided, and the Conservatives appear to be making shocking progress in a province which hasn't elected a Conservative government for almost a century. 

