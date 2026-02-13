Mainstream media takes bizarre stance on transgender B.C. shooter

A report from Sky News detailing the tragic events that unfolded in Tumbler Ridge this week noted how rare it was for a female to carry out a mass shooting, failing to mention the gunman was a transgender identifying male.

“I thought that's exactly where he was going to say, 'well, this was a man,'” Ezra said on Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. “I guess he's right, it is super rare for a woman to engage in a mass shooting, and it did not happen in Tumbler Ridge — even though he said it did.”

Another report from the Toronto Star was headlined “Inflammatory claims about Tumbler Ridge shooter surge as elected official claims 'trans violence'.”

In the story, Ezra highlighted how the Star was OK with using “trans woman” as a descriptor for Blaine Badiuk, a conservative political commentator who was quoted by the outlet.

“They pretty much disclosed that Blaine isn't a real woman, but why did they hide it or abide the hiding of it for the murder,” Ezra said. The Star also took aim at independent outlets like Juno News, which broke the name of the shooter, Jesse Strang, also known as Jesse Van Rootselaar, criticizing the decision to name the shooter before police — despite Juno reporter Cosmin Dzsurdzsa speaking to the man's family.

Stranger yet, a CBC host repeatedly referred to the shooter by his first name, Jesse, during a television report.

“It would be like saying 'Adolf' instead of Hitler, or on a smaller scale, like talking about Paul Bernardo and saying 'Paul,'” Ezra remarked. “It's so gross, why are they doing that?”