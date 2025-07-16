BREAKING: Man charged over car theft linked to synagogue firebombing
Authorities say the vehicle was used in multiple serious crimes including the terror attack on a Melbourne synagogue.
A man has been charged over the theft of a vehicle connected to the firebombing of the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, an incident police continue to treat as a politically-motivated terrorist act.
The 20-year-old from Williamstown was arrested on Wednesday by the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), which includes Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police and ASIO. Officers also searched a home in Melton South, where items were seized for further examination.
Authorities allege the man stole a blue 2020-model Volkswagen Golf sedan from Melton on 29 November 2024. That same vehicle was later used in several serious crimes, including the synagogue arson attack in Ripponlea on 6 December 2024, the Lux nightclub firebombing in South Yarra, and a separate arson and shooting in Bundoora on the same night.
While the nightclub and Bundoora incidents are not being treated as politically motivated, the JCTT has reaffirmed that the synagogue fire remains under investigation as a terrorism matter.
“This remains the position of the JCTT, and the investigation remains a terrorism investigation,” a joint statement from the JCTT said.
The man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with an order under section 3LA of the Crimes Act 1914 (Cth), which requires suspects to provide access to digital devices. He faced court on Thursday and was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 3 October 2025.
The JCTT said the Ripponlea synagogue fire continues to be a priority and is being investigated using “significant resources across all agencies.”
Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information about the people involved.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-16 21:17:56 -0400Why isn’t this thug facing a hate crime? Even looking at a mosque the wrong way is a hate crime to the liberal lunatics. But this is blatant antisemitism.