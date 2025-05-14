Man SLAMMED on his head by cops during Melbourne lockdown arrest has DIED

A man thrown to the ground by a police officer during Melbourne’s harsh COVID-19 lockdown in 2021 has died, nearly four years after the incident that drew international outrage.

Daniel Peterson-English was 32 when he passed away on March 15. His mother, Margaret, confirmed his death to lawyer and filmmaker Mark Tarrant. The cause of death has not been made public, but a coroner’s report is expected in June.

I just want to thank Victoria Police for making us all safer from the virus. pic.twitter.com/9vhhVoU0hq — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 23, 2021

Footage of Peterson-English being forcefully tackled by acting sergeant Beau Barrett at Flinders Street Station went viral at the time, sparking widespread criticism of Dan Andrews' weaponisation of the police against citizens. The video showed Barrett approaching Peterson-English from behind before slamming him to the ground. A loud, sickening thud could be heard as the 32-year-old’s head hit the tiled floor, with his headphones flying off on impact.

“This poor guy was calm, he was just talking to the police,” wrote the woman who first posted the footage. “You can see it in the video then he gets thrown to the ground. You can hear his face hit the tiles.”

She later told media that Peterson-English was unconscious “for a while” and when he came to, “he was calling for his mother”.

Sergeant Barrett was charged with recklessly causing injury and assault but the case was ultimately dismissed. At the time, Peterson-English was reportedly fined for not wearing a mask and released, but returned to the area where the violent arrest occurred. His lawyer, Kim Bainbridge, said the event triggered a “severe psychiatric reaction”.

Daniel was brutally assaulted by Sergeant Beau Barrett of Victoria Police in 2021 at Flinders Street Station during lockdown, where he was senselessly slammed headfirst into the… pic.twitter.com/lUI3SrasOJ — Morgan C. Jonas 🇦🇺 (@morgancjonas) May 9, 2025

“He had pre-existing mental health issues which have been exacerbated by the trauma that he suffered at the hands of this police officer,” Bainbridge said in 2022.

Tarrant, who featured Peterson-English in his documentary Covid Safe – Domestic Violence By The State, said he was a “kind-hearted” man who often gave money to the homeless and had a strong bond with his mother.

“If you’re in a fragile state, being smashed to the ground like a piece of meat isn’t going to help is it?” Tarrant said.

“He just couldn’t go back [to the city] again. He loved Melbourne and the city and the people.”