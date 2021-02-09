Manchester, U.K. cop punches Polish cafe worker | Ezra Levant reacts

Police enforcement of COVID-19 infractions has ramped up over the recent months, with governments across the supposed-free world clamping down on individuals who, for one reason or another, refuse to comply with the bylaws and mandates.

In the United Kingdom, things have gotten very strict lately as the country battles the outbreak of the so-called “U.K. variant” of the virus.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant wanted to share a video he'd come across from the English city of Manchester. This instance of pandemic policing saw cops enter a Polish cafe in the city where allegedly around 100 customers were gathering.

The customers jeer the officers, and eventually an employee or the owner — it's not clear as of yet who the person in question was — is outside with the officers before he was socked in the face by one of the lockdown enforcers.

