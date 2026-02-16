Heritage Minister Marc Miller told a parliamentary committee that funding for the CBC and other media outlets is necessary to promote “social cohesion” and counter disinformation.

Miller said a lack of support for the public broadcaster contributes to the spread of false information and weakens the bonds that allow Canadians to trust their institutions and participate in society.

The term “social cohesion” has been used in other countries, including China, to justify state control and suppress dissent. The role of the media is not to support the government line but to report truthfully.

Would the CBC be able to survive in a free market?

Miller’s comments are troubling, warning that framing funding as a tool for social cohesion risks government influence over content.

A free media should prioritize independent reporting and critical inquiry rather than serving as a vehicle for state-broadcast messaging.