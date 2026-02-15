Marc Miller remains a cabinet minister in Justin Trudeau’s government, alongside other long-serving Liberals such as Mélanie Joly, François-Philippe Champagne, and Anita Anand.

Miller’s rise is linked to his personal friendship with Trudeau, including being a part of the prime minister’s wedding party. He now serves as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, a portfolio that places the government at the centre of defining national identity, a responsibility traditionally shaped by history, culture, and shared experience.

Previously, as Minister of Immigration, Miller oversaw a period of mass immigration that strained public services and national cohesion. The government also removed Sir John A. Macdonald from the ten-dollar bill, rewrote the national anthem, tore down statues, and accused Canada of committing genocide.

In a recent parliamentary committee, Miller warned of intense disinformation and said social cohesion is weakened when false information spreads through media sources both legitimate and illegitimate. He also said a strong, dominant CBC is essential to Canadian democracy.

He describes the broadcaster as independent, despite its consistent alignment with Liberal positions, and that it receives ample funding from the government.

With new censorship laws advancing, the logic of controlling information in the name of social cohesion threatens independent reporting and the free exchange of facts.