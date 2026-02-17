Marco Rubio calls on Europe to step up during memorable Munich security speech

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a compelling and warmly received address at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, urging European allies to strengthen defence capabilities and embrace shared Western values amid rising global threats.

Speaking to an audience of international leaders at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, Rubio emphasized the deep historical and cultural links between the United States and Europe.

He portrayed the transatlantic alliance as vital to preserving Western civilization, while pressing American allies to take greater responsibility for their own security.

Rubio highlighted the enduring bond forged through history, stating, “We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive, because the two great wars of the last century serve for us as history’s constant reminder that ultimately, our destiny is and will always be intertwined with yours.”

President Donald Trump's top diplomat received a standing ovation from many attendees following the remarks, a notable contrast to tensions from previous years, including Vice-President J.D. Vance's speech last year.

Rubio stressed that America seeks a revitalized partnership rather than dominance, calling on Europe to step up in confronting challenges like mass migration, dependency on rival powers, and threats to shared heritage.

“The fate of Europe will never be irrelevant to our own,” Rubio declared, underscoring mutual reliance in an era of uncertainty.

It marked Rubio's first major international address as secretary of state and was hailed by supporters as a landmark moment for transatlantic relations.

The address comes as Europe grapples with ongoing security concerns and increased pressure from President Trump to rebuild its defence industry.