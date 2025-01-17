DON'T BE FOOLED: Mark Carney backs the carbon tax

Mark Carney, the Liberal Party's poster child for globalist policies and green zealotry, officially launched his campaign right here in Alberta. But unofficially, he had a soft launch before Americans in a scripted, yet cringey interview with Jon Stewart.

Now, the rumour mill is buzzing that Carney might abandon the consumer carbon tax if he takes the reins from Trudeau. It sounds like a desperate move, doesn’t it?

The Liberals are desperate to jettison their wildly unpopular flagship policy of taxing anything and everything. They roped Canadians into their 'climate change' Ponzi scheme no longer.

But don’t let the sudden Liberal 'come-to-Jesus' moment fool you. In fact, Carney’s entire career was built on advocating for carbon pricing schemes that reward his elite friends on our dime.

'Davos Man' Mark Carney could be 'selected not elected' as Canada's next PM



“My friends, don't be so sure that we're going to be in an election in the spring. I think there is a 50/50 chance we will have prime minister Mark Carney ruling over us — without an electoral mandate,… pic.twitter.com/k3VhDhJVny — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2025

"It's the law of the land to get to net zero by 2050": Mark Carney suggests central banks can be a "critical asset" by using regulations to help enforce the green energy transition. pic.twitter.com/0620KXxSG9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2025

So who is Mark Carney? Born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Carney is a Canadian economist and banker. He spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs, holding senior positions in London, Tokyo, New York, and Toronto.

In 2003, he joined the Bank of Canada as a deputy governor, and by 2008, he became its Governor. In 2013, Carney made history as the first non-Briton to serve as Governor of the Bank of England until 2020. He then served as the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, working to de-bank and de-insure energy projects.

In 2020, he joined Brookfield Asset Management to enforce ESG policies, with proposed access to Canadians pensions to green those investments too. Let's not forget, he was a prominent Trudeau advisor on COVID and the economy.

Does that sound like someone is now ready to abandon the carbon tax? The Green ESG guy from the UN? Rather than instituting wholesale change, Carney's likely just cooking up a rebrand to keep the Liberals in power.

Mark Carney says governments "need to move much faster" towards a net-zero future."



Mandatory disclosure, mandatory net-zero transition plans, that's where we need to go," Carney told a 2022 WEF panel as he endorsed carbon taxes and ending the sale of gas-powered vehicles. pic.twitter.com/uvvZ97F5Xg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2025

In a 2021 interview, Carney celebrated Canada’s carbon tax as the “first best policy” and lamented that the U.S. hadn’t adopted something similar. He’s repeatedly said carbon taxes aren’t high enough, stating that prices need to soar to $80 or even $100 a tonne to meet his net-zero fantasies.

Also in 2021, he explicitly said, “Everyone should try to have a price on carbon…[our goal is] to get the coverage of a carbon price up to about two-thirds of global emissions by the end of this decade.”

Carney has even praised Trudeau’s carbon tax for its “certainty” and called it a “success” because it supposedly shifts costs while reimbursing Canadians.

The central banker rarely speaks plainly about the impact of his policies. He prefers long, rambling answers filled with academic jargon to hide the simple truth: he wants to make your gas, groceries, and heating bills more expensive.

Mark Carney tells a WEF panel that he wants to see carbon offset taxes implemented now as the United Nations attempts to enforce a net-zero energy transition by 2050 through its Sustainable Development Goals. pic.twitter.com/3VTxvzNhUa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2025

Carney’s carbon tax obsession is just another tool to push a green agenda that hurts working-class Canadians while rewarding well-connected elites. Carney has even advocated a ban on gas and diesel vehicles.

Seems like so many of Trudeau's bad ideas came directly from his trusted advisor. No matter what he says—whether it’s scrapping the consumer carbon tax or promising a mythical “better” plan—it’s all smoke and mirrors.

Don’t be fooled by his polished rhetoric or strategic, opportunistic rebranding. Carney is a true believer in carbon taxes and green policies that undermine Canada’s economy and sovereignty.

Mark Carney, who served as the UN's climate finance specialist, tells the WEF what he's learned "on the road to net zero."



"We all know that we need to stop burning fossil fuels," Carney said, explaining "plans and strategies" are needed to achieve this goal. pic.twitter.com/tVclBQZ2dQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2025

Carney’s track record speaks for itself. He's a climate zealot. But he can afford it. You can't.

Carney’s leadership would be a continuation—or even an escalation—of Trudeau’s disastrous policies.

Mark Carney is an out-of-touch elitist pushing a costly international green agenda on the backs of hardworking Canadians. Remember that as the Liberals parade him around as their next saviour. Don’t buy into the charade.