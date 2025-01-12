Mark Carney downplays association with Ghislaine Maxwell after old pictures resurface

Old images of rumoured Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney and his wife associating with convicted child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell have resurfaced. According to a report from the Toronto Sun, Maxwell — the ex-girlfriend of the deceased, disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein — went to high school with Diana Fox Carney.

The Carneys were merely catching up with an old acquaintance at an event, a spokesperson claimed, pointing the finger at Conservatives for trying to drum up controversy.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid looked at how Carney, yet another powerful global figure, is connected to Epstein and Maxwell.

“Isn't that something,” David said about the unlikely link between Diana Fox Carney and Maxwell. “Just imagine though, if there were Poilievre photos with her,” Sheila said. “The world would burn down.”

“Unbelievable,” David replied.

Tune in to new episodes of the Rebel Roundup livestream every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).