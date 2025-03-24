Mark Carney’s China ties exposed as snap election nears

Democracy is at stake as Canada's election looms with foreign interference not only ignored but left to proliferate.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   March 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Canada’s sprint to a snap election on April 28 is suspected to be the most tampered-with election yet after being called by de facto Prime Minister Mark Carney, the freshly elected Liberal leader after a dubious party vote.

With Parliament dissolved seven months early, Canadians are racing toward the polls amid U.S. trade tensions and a looming economic crisis forecast by the Bank of Canada, all while the real issue of foreign interference persists, especially from China. And Carney is certainly no stranger to it.

Before Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament and resigned from his position as prime minister on January 6, Canadians were already fed up — exhausted by a decade of Liberal chaos. Swooping in with the fix was Mark Carney, Trudeau’s long-time economic whisperer.

His ties to China and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are now being scrutinized more than ever before, with investigative journalist Sam Cooper’s “Willful Blindness” exposing a web of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence from shady deals, organized crime, and elite networks laundering money to undermine our democracy.

Cooper’s recent appearance on Northern Perspective digs further into Carney’s Brookfield Asset Management days, managing the $900-billion fund with CCP-linked partners, and covert Bank of England-China swap deals.

Meanwhile, the Hogue Commission’s final report on foreign interference dropped less than two months ago, confirming China meddled in our 2019 and 2021 elections.

Part of the fixes proposed included the Foreign Influence Transparency Registry, greenlit in June 2024, to expose foreign meddling. Though Trudeau’s Liberals never appointed a commissioner. No office, no registry, no accountability — like a smoke alarm with no batteries.

Instead of firing it up, Carney dissolved Parliament and hit the campaign trail, a political rookie dodging the mess.

Journalist Bob Mackin calls out the inaction, with Democracy Watch’s Duff Conacher saying that this could be Canada’s most compromised election yet.

Remember in 2021 when Liberal MP Parm Bains mingled with CCP United Front activists in his British Columbia riding, who waved his signs with suspiciously coordinated momentum?

Weak laws let it slide. Now, with Carney ignoring Hogue’s roadmap and Carney's own financial conflicts, the stage is set for more of the same.

The fallout of all of this will see a worsening housing crisis, shredded trust, and streets plagued by crime, drugs, and trafficking with our kids left vulnerable.

To add insult to injury: Canadians are heading into the polls blind, with compromised MPs still unnamed. This isn’t just negligence; it’s a betrayal.

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-24 19:14:12 -0400 Flag
    This is what Pierre Poilievre MUST reveal in his attack ads. Carney is a lying liar and Poilievre proved it. Let’s hope his Canada strong blarney won’t fool many voters.