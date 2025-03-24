Mark Carney’s China ties exposed as snap election nears

Canada’s sprint to a snap election on April 28 is suspected to be the most tampered-with election yet after being called by de facto Prime Minister Mark Carney, the freshly elected Liberal leader after a dubious party vote.

With Parliament dissolved seven months early, Canadians are racing toward the polls amid U.S. trade tensions and a looming economic crisis forecast by the Bank of Canada, all while the real issue of foreign interference persists, especially from China. And Carney is certainly no stranger to it.

Before Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament and resigned from his position as prime minister on January 6, Canadians were already fed up — exhausted by a decade of Liberal chaos. Swooping in with the fix was Mark Carney, Trudeau’s long-time economic whisperer.

His ties to China and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are now being scrutinized more than ever before, with investigative journalist Sam Cooper’s “Willful Blindness” exposing a web of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence from shady deals, organized crime, and elite networks laundering money to undermine our democracy.

Cooper’s recent appearance on Northern Perspective digs further into Carney’s Brookfield Asset Management days, managing the $900-billion fund with CCP-linked partners, and covert Bank of England-China swap deals.

Meanwhile, the Hogue Commission’s final report on foreign interference dropped less than two months ago, confirming China meddled in our 2019 and 2021 elections.

Part of the fixes proposed included the Foreign Influence Transparency Registry, greenlit in June 2024, to expose foreign meddling. Though Trudeau’s Liberals never appointed a commissioner. No office, no registry, no accountability — like a smoke alarm with no batteries.

Instead of firing it up, Carney dissolved Parliament and hit the campaign trail, a political rookie dodging the mess.

Journalist Bob Mackin calls out the inaction, with Democracy Watch’s Duff Conacher saying that this could be Canada’s most compromised election yet.

Remember in 2021 when Liberal MP Parm Bains mingled with CCP United Front activists in his British Columbia riding, who waved his signs with suspiciously coordinated momentum?

Weak laws let it slide. Now, with Carney ignoring Hogue’s roadmap and Carney's own financial conflicts, the stage is set for more of the same.

The fallout of all of this will see a worsening housing crisis, shredded trust, and streets plagued by crime, drugs, and trafficking with our kids left vulnerable.

To add insult to injury: Canadians are heading into the polls blind, with compromised MPs still unnamed. This isn’t just negligence; it’s a betrayal.