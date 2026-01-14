Where is Michael Ma? No staff, no response, no accountability

Protests continued on Monday, January 12, outside the Markham–Unionville constituency office of Michael Ma, with demonstrators vowing not to back down as calls for accountability persist. While constituents say they have repeatedly attempted to contact Ma’s office by phone and email, they report receiving no response.

Michael Ma RESIGN Rally January 12th 12;30 - 1:30 pic.twitter.com/INKSzB0Kq1 — Lynne Brooks 🇨🇦 (@LynneBr37562004) January 11, 2026

Despite growing pressure from voters, Ma appears unfazed. He is set to join Prime Minister Mark Carney on international trips to China and Qatar, a move that signals he has no intention of resigning, despite ongoing calls from Conservative voters, activists, and party members across the country.

Messages continue to be posted at the office of Floor Crosser Michael Ma pic.twitter.com/cYO00SI8KA — Lynne Brooks 🇨🇦 (@LynneBr37562004) January 12, 2026

In response, voters and former campaign volunteers drafted a lengthy letter demanding Ma meet with them and explain his decision. After multiple attempts to reach his office went unanswered, the letter was left taped to the door of his constituency office.

“We write to you on behalf of Markham–Unionville volunteers and voters group representing constituents who are increasingly concerned by your continued absence, lack of transparency and failure to engage with the community following your decision to cross the floor,” the letter states. It warns that Ma’s absence — both physical and communicative — has created “a serious breakdown in representation” and that continued silence “will only deepen public concern and erode trust in the democratic process.”

One former volunteer told Rebel News she feels “totally betrayed” after campaigning to get Ma elected. “People are angry. I’m still angry,” she said. “I gave my first vote to him.”

She also recounted a personal interaction she had with Ma shortly after the election that continues to raise questions about his intentions. When she asked whether his lawn signs should be returned — a routine practice after campaigns — Ma’s response was: “You can just throw them out in the garbage. Thank you.”

For constituents now questioning whether Ma knew long before crossing the floor that he would abandon the Conservative Party, that response has only added to suspicions.

As protesters continue to gather outside a silent and seemingly abandoned constituency office, they say they will not stop showing up until Ma resigns.